advertisement

media_play

Deputies Survey Damage After Tornado Tears Through Louisiana

A tornado in northwest Louisiana killed at least two people on Saturday, January 11, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), when it destroyed houses and uprooted hundreds of trees in the area. The NWS said the tornado “completely destroyed” two houses on Davis Road near Haughton, killed two people in one house, and injured another person in the other house. The NWS said the tornado had maximum winds of 135 mph and traveled about 40 miles through northwest Louisiana. The tornado hit Bossier City shortly before 1.30 a.m. on Saturday and ended in Arcadia around 2 a.m. The footage provided by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s office shows an aerial view of damage to buildings near Davis Road and James Lane in Haughton. Additional drone material shows the torn roof of the Benton Middle School, which the police said had also suffered “major water damage”. Credit: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

advertisement