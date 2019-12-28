advertisement

The Kendall Jenner has celebrated Christmas, there is no doubt. The American model posted a video on her Instagram account in which she appeared in the foreground and revealed a Christmas decoration behind her back. In addition, the divine that showed the face suggests that it was actually set up to celebrate the holidays with its relatives.

A video in which you can hardly see anything, but which already exceeds 73 million views, “Video test,” writes the Girl. Nothing is known about the final video.

Kendall Jenner’s extreme dress

And of course Jenner doesn’t show what combination he chose for such a special day, and has caused many of his followers to remember some of the most explosive dresses the model wore this year. Looks that could have been the one he was looking for Christmas Day. And some of them have left more than one speechless.

For example, the one shown below, in the Kendall shows a very impressive dress that is open on the sides and shows that there is little or nothing underneath. Without a doubt one of the boldest, most suggestive and risky dresses in the world celebrity,

This is how the Kardashian-Jenner posed for Christmas

However, we have finally found out which cases the model has chosen. And we were able to check it out on his sister’s Instagram account Khloe Kardashianwho posted a picture on his Instagram account that shows the five sisters, Kim. Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner posing with the combinations chosen for the Christmas date.

A snapshot that went around the world in a few minutes 3.3 million Likes,

