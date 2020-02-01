advertisement

There is a strange situation at Stoke at the moment.

Michael O’Neill took over from Nathan Jones as manager in November with the club’s lower part of the championship. Their shape has improved considerably under the guidance of the 50-year-old: they are now in 19th and 3rd place in the form table, with four wins in the last six games.

O’Neill has worked as a manager for Northern Ireland for the past eight years. When he started working at Stoke, however, he did not completely vacate the international position. He will be responsible for the playoffs in March.

And if Northern Ireland wins against Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Republic wins against Slovakia, the two teams will meet in a single match for a place at this year’s European Championship.

O’Neill’s Stoke squad includes James McClean, one of Ireland’s best-known internationals recently.

“He was joking that he’d let me drive 20km this week,” McClean said Tuesday at a media event at Aviva Stadium.

McClean says the Jones club has become “stale and repetitive” day by day. He was excited when O’Neill saw working with Northern Ireland and also played against his Shamrock Rovers team in the League of Ireland.

Irish soccer star James McClean is seen with his two-year-old daughter Willow at the unveiling of Aviva’s new Sensory Hub at Aviva Stadium. Photo by Ramsey Cardy / Sportsfile

“It was a difficult start to the season, but it went very well.

“He changed his formation. A lot happens when a new manager comes in. There is an elevator nearby. He simply puts trust in individuals and has private conversations with them. It is broadcast on the pitch.”

“He helped me and others, to be honest. Confidence was very low, as you can imagine. We were at the bottom of the table when he came in. His attention to detail is phenomenal. Everyone knows his job on the Matchfield.” “

Should the North and Republic meet, the game would be played in Windsor Park.

“I would be lying if I couldn’t think of this situation,” says McClean.

“Of course, given my background, it would also be something special. It would be exciting. If that were the case, it would definitely be a great opportunity. Hopefully we would triumph, and that would definitely be the case.” to be up there in terms of career highlights if that was the case.

“We’re two games away. If we can do it, we’ll make it the hard way – it wouldn’t be like us, would it? It’s more exciting that way.”

There is a possibility that Ireland will receive fewer than 1,000 tickets to the game. “Obviously there could be a few who sneak into their homeland of hope, I would say that’s a high probability,” quipped McClean.

The 30-year-old believes that Ireland has no additional qualification pressure due to the precarious financial situation of the FAI or that final matches will be played in Dublin.

It’s more excitement than anything else. You would want to be part of it. It would be historic that I participated in two European championships, but if I could come out here at a home game at a European championship, it would be far from surpassed. I’ll light the candles and say the prayers and hopefully that’s the case.

Like many in Ireland’s squad, McClean’s career began in the League of Ireland. He was enthusiastic about recent discussions about the possibility of an All Island league. He also believes that this would be a step in the right direction to create the United Ireland.

“I think it would be exciting to have an All Island League,” he says.

“Better gate revenue. Better crowds.

“To be honest, the FAI made a complete mistake. I don’t know the circumstances, but it’s obviously not a good situation. Hopefully this can be fixed soon.”

“And if it’s not an all-Iceland league, I hope the league of Ireland can even thrive. Because it’s very important. It gave me my in-game training and many others.”

In addition to his participation in the European Championship, McClean has other plans for this summer: he is appearing as a coach with his B badge. The Derryman is not sure whether he will also have a career in football, but is preparing for all eventualities.

“Derry has always been the plan, I want to end my career in Derry,” he says of the further developments.

“In the last two or three years, I haven’t been home by a long shot. But every time I go home something new has opened up. Someone will say, ‘Let’s go here today’ and I look at her like that You have two heads, what is that?

In that sense, it’s strange. I could tell you the pros and cons of Derry before I left and now I go back and you see new things.

“Of course it’s at home, but my wife is open to the idea of ​​living in Dublin. I’ll try to persuade her! But she’ll probably win. She’s been following me around England for the past 9 or 10 years. So, she’ll probably win this title in the end to be fair, but we’ll see.

