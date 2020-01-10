advertisement

When we see the extra large size and Karol G In the same sentence, it is automatic for the mind to associate it with the curves that its body has. This time it is something else and 5,000 euros have been spent on it.

Its surroundings give no recognition, but the photo is irrefutable evidence of what has been said above. You still don’t know what we mean?

The photo shows Karol with a bag from the historic Parisian house Louis Vuitton. She is particularly large and has a value of almost 5,000 euros, an amount that reflects the Colombian woman’s fame and earnings in recent months.

After working tirelessly, it’s respectable that she spends her fortune on whatever she prefers. Criticism, however, conveys him as a person with a lack of empathy for the needy, who ensures that money can be used to do good to others, rather than a simple superficial mood. The gender warrior is already getting used to the fact that all her movements are questioned, no matter what.

Bypassing the criticism, the last good news Karol shared with her fans was on Jimmy Fallons Tonight show. It will continue to be known in the United States and other borders.

Karol G thinks of the family

Given the upcoming musical revolution, don’t forget your plans to start a family. The 29-year-old believes that being a mother is the best stage, and has already posted the minimum number of children you would like to have on his networks.

Karol G, When asked about this personal topic, he said, “I want to have at least three.” You don’t have to agree to Anuel AA until the year you announced your wedding. Important changes insight into all aspects of life for the South American G.

