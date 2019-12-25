advertisement

media_play

Extinction rebellion was a pillar of 2019 in retrospect

Mass protests to support the environment and climate change were a hallmark of both overseas and Australia in 2019.

The “campaign” of the extinction rebellion made headlines worldwide and used unconventional methods to promote its climate protection agenda, which was originally considered peaceful protests.

advertisement

In the course of these protests, the city’s streets came to a standstill in the name of climate change measures, and some demonstrators chained themselves to fences on the city’s busy streets

in an attempt to convince state and federal governments to declare a climate protection emergency.

Hundreds were arrested during these protests, which started small but eventually reached a mass that followed very regular events, much to the commuters’ horror.

Picture: News Corp Australia

advertisement