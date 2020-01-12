advertisement

The extinction rebellion prevented vehicles from entering a Shell gas station in Dundee as part of an ongoing climate change protest.

A worker at the East Marketgait garage said that a group of about 15 protesters arrived at 3 p.m. Sunday, blocking the entrance for an hour while holding banners.

The global environmental group is calling on the fossil fuel industry to withdraw from the industry and switch to renewable energy.

Activists call on the Scottish and British governments to “tell the truth” about the impact of the fossil fuel industry on the climate crisis.

They also demanded that politicians act now to downgrade the oil and gas infrastructure.

The protest came after an extinction rebellion rally was held in the Slessor Gardens in Dundee.

Earlier Sunday, other members of the group blocked the entrance to another Shell garage on Victoria Road in Glasgow for about seven minutes.

The protests are part of a campaign called “Rig Rebellion Two” which targets the northeast oil and gas industry for 10 days.

It all started with the occupation of an oil rig at the port of Dundee on January 6. Seven people were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

A Shell spokesperson said, “We agree that action must be taken now on climate change, we fully support the Paris Agreement and the need for society to move to a low carbon future and we are determined to play our part.

“As the energy system evolves, so does our business, to provide the combination of products our customers need and to expand the economic and social benefits of access to energy for all.”

