advertisement

Activists from the Extinction Rebellion were outside Leicester City Hall on Charles Street on Saturday February 1 to mark the year since a climate emergency was declared in Leicester.

Protesters carrying flags, banners and placards, with an activist wearing an old-fashioned plague mask, stood outside the lobby to try to “ celebrate the work done to date ” and to “ criticize the speed of action ”.

advertisement

The group also said it wanted to “continue to grow the community” which wants to raise awareness of the “crisis” the planet is facing.

A statement from the activist group said: “We are grateful to the Council for taking the first step in February 2019 to declare an emergency and pleased to see that the consultations are generating engagement across the city.

“But as we watch Australia burn, droughts cover southern Africa, from Venice to flood-affected Indonesia, we ask, are we doing enough, fast enough?”

The group has said it wants to turn the city into a carbon neutral city, but said Leicester is “currently very far from making it happen.”

The statement said, “We must join York and Oxford who are radically rethinking the next decade of their city’s future.”

.

advertisement