The federal minister responsible for overseeing Canada’s fisheries and oceans says extensive “redress” efforts are continuing at the site of a major landslide that toppled salmon from migrating along the Fraser River.

It’s been about seven months since the landslide began at Big Bar, about 64 miles north of Lillooet. Fisheries and Ocean personnel in Canada, along with local First Nations, worked tirelessly to free the trapped fish after the slide.

In November, the federal government issued a public request to request a contractor to remove the block and restore a natural fish passage during the winter months. Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan visited the site on Saturday and announced that Peter Kiewit Sons ULC has been selected to take over the repair work for $ 17.6 million.

“We know how integral these salmon stocks are to our ecosystem and communities up and down the Fraser River,” Jordan said in a statement, adding that officials are moving rapidly with the next phase of response.

Winter construction to improve salmon crossing is moving forward on the #BigBarLandslide site & we are creating 2 technical workgroups that will develop emergency plans as needed – together, we are taking rapid, sustainable action on wild salmon health of the Pacific. pic.twitter.com/CXoDjosK4u

– Bernadette Jordan (@BernJordanMP) January 18, 2020

Work to create a new passage will begin immediately, between mid-March and the next migration season.

In addition to the contract, the minister also announced two technical working groups that will help inform repairs plans made by nonprofits, academics, government officials and stakeholders. The groups will help plan additional options if the height or velocity of the water does not allow some salmon populations to cross the stretch of river after the spring fragrance.

Here’s a slide response timeframe:

