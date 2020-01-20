advertisement

A caravan park in St Andrews has been authorized for 42 new sites despite fears for the environment.

Craigtoun Meadows Holiday Park had wanted to install more static caravans with parking spaces and terraces, all on the existing site.

The proposal requires the felling of a substantial number of trees included in the Scottish Natural Heritage Inventory of Old and Semi-Natural Forests.

The plaintiff made a commitment to plant new trees, but counsel for the northeast planning committee expressed concern that the loss of so many mature trees could contribute to climate change.

Some advisers feared that it could also affect habitats, especially those of red squirrels.

Liberal Democrat MP Jane Ann Liston said, “We are all very aware that if you cut down trees, it is a problem for the planet.

“I would have to convince enormously to be able to acquiesce in such destruction as is apparently proposed.”

Planning officers had described the request as a major development but recommended approval provided that the site owners employ a qualified environmentalist to maintain an observation record during any felling of trees.

Case manager Martin Patrick said, “The proposal includes detailed off-site compensatory planting proposals, obtained through a private agreement between the applicant and a third-party landowner, which has been approved by Scottish Forestry.”

The committee voted to approve the plan by four votes to three.

