Start the new year with a beach house where you feel like you are on permanent vacation.

The relaxed coastal style of the Kingscliff house leaves its new owners with no choice but to relax and soak up the sun and sea air.

With open living areas that flow seamlessly between indoor and outdoor areas and a pool in the heart, the house is the epitome of a retreat on the beach.

Leah Stephens has been living with her family in the house for around a year, which is listed at a price of $ 3,895 million.

“It just has a really pleasant, relaxing feeling,” she said.

“It feels like you’re on vacation all year round.”

They built the five bedroom, five bathroom property at 9 Cylinders Drive to suit their tastes, which included a salt water pool in the middle.

“A lot of people build their pools right on the beach and it never worked for us,” she said.

“We always made the pool in the middle and wrapped the house around it because of the wind.

“We have our pool in the middle. If it’s windy, it’s very remote.”

The house extends over two levels with an open kitchen, living area and closed outdoor area in the center of the house.

A built-in grill, a rumpus room with a bar, a wood-burning fireplace and an outdoor shower are further outstanding features.

Ms. Stephens said the location and the lifestyle offered are also highlights.

“Where our house is, it’s probably 300-400m to all restaurants, so we’re going everywhere by bike,” she said.

Nick Witheriff, agent of LJ Hooker Kingscliff, who markets the property with Carol Witheriff, said it stands out from its neighbors.

“What I love about it is that you don’t expect what you will see from the outside,” he said.

“You created this place that has a modest wow factor.

“Buyers were simply blown away.”

