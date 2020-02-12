advertisement

Express has won 10 Uganda Cups in their rich history. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Uganda Cup – Phase 32

Wednesday 12-02-2020 at 4 p.m.

-Express FC vs Maroons FC @Kavumb

-URA FC against Nyamityobora FC @Bombo

The Uganda Cup round of 16 will continue on Wednesday with two matches.

advertisement

Express FC will host Maroons at the Kavumba Recreation Grounds in Wakiso.

The Red Eagles are looking to win a second straight game under Wasswa Bbosa.

Bbosa succeeded following George Ssemwogerere’s suction last week and started with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Onduparaka FC.

There seems to be a welfare factor at the club right now and they will want their chances against the Maroons.

“We think we can win the game because we have prepared well,” said Bbosa before the game.

“It will not be an easy meeting as they are a top flight club, but we have our own ambitions and are not ready to let the Maroons go wild.”

Express is the record winner of the competition after winning 10 titles in the past (like KCCA FC).

However, his last triumph occurred in 2006/07, of which Wasswa is well aware.

“We put more than 10 years without winning the cup and it’s something we want to address,” he continued.

“We are five or six games away from winning and we will take each competition as a final.”

Express will be deprived of Lawrence Kigonya who showed red in the victory against Onduparaka last Friday. He joins Hamdan Nsubuga and Cyrus Kibande on the sidelines. Goalkeeper of first choice Mathais Muwanga has recovered from a finger injury and should be listed.

For Maroons, they hope to take a three-game winless race.

Since defeating the Young Elephants in the round of 16, Douglas Bamweyana’s team has lost twice and drawn the other of its three games.

The Uganda Cup seems to be their most realistic chance of winning silverware this season and they will have to take it seriously.

When the two teams met earlier in the season, they tied 2-2 at the FUFA Technical Center in Njeru for the league.

The other match on Tuesday will see host of URA FC Nyamityobora at the Arena of Visions in Bombo.

comments

advertisement