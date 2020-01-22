advertisement

Express is the youngest retailer to see a number of store closings over the next few years.

The clothing and accessories chain has announced that it will close around 100 outposts by 2022 – nine of which were closed last year. Another 31 locations are expected to close this month, another 35 by the end of January 2021, and the rest of the following year.

The move is part of the Express Fleet Rationalization Plan as the Columbus, Ohio-based company continues to face major retail challenges, including a decline in pedestrian traffic and intense competition from fast-fashion competitors, as well as an increase in e- Commerce.

Today, the retailer has narrowed its forecast for the fourth quarter and predicts adjusted earnings per share of between 17 and 19 cents and comparable sales of around 3%. (The fourth quarter and full year reports are expected in the week of March 9th.)

Along with the updated outlook, Express introduced a new corporate strategy that includes initiatives to drive customer engagement and acquisition by restarting the loyalty program and private label credit card in the fall. Optimizing inventory and improving omnichannel functions; and development of a curated product range called The Express Edit.

“We focus on profitable growth,” said CEO Tim Baxter in a statement. “It will of course take some time, but we have a clear path.”

As of November, Express had 411 shopping centers and 215 outlet stores. The company joins other chains such as JCPenney, Opening Ceremony, and Macy’s that have confirmed closings as the retail landscape continues to force retailers to prioritize higher performing stores to secure their margins.

