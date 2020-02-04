advertisement

George Ssemwogerere became head coach of Express in February 2019. (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – Express FC separated from George Ssemwogerere as head coach.

This was confirmed Tuesday morning by a statement issued by the club.

advertisement

“Express FC head coach George Ssemwogerere has left the club effective today after mutual agreement with the board of directors of Express SC. Read statement

“On behalf of Express FC, I thank Coach Sim and the outgoing members of his technical team for the work accomplished. We wish them the best in their future projects. “

Ssemwogerere became head coach of Express in February 2019, replacing Kefa Kisala.

However, his reign has always been criticized by fans and the media, a situation that indicated his imminent departure.

At the time of his departure, Express is 13th in the Ugandan Premier League ranking with 21 points in 10 games.

It has also been confirmed by the club that Wasswa Bbosa will assume the role of head coach.

Bbosa is now the head coach of Express FC. (Photo archives)

“Coach Richard Wasswa Bbosa will immediately take over the management of Express FC. Welcome coach Bbosa and the new technical team. Continued the statement.

This is a second return to the club for Bbosa who was assistant to Sam Simbwa when the Red Eagles won their last championship title in 2013.

He first returned to the club before joining SC Villa in 2016.

Bbosa has been unemployed since leaving Tooro United FC at the start of the season, seeing poor working conditions.

It is said that Bbosa will be replaced by Express FC legend James Odoch.

The next Express match will be at Onduparaka FC on Friday.

comments

advertisement