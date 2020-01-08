advertisement

The search for an experienced diver who was killed by a white shark off the south coast of Western Australia has been discontinued as the government aims to improve water security in the region.

Gary Johnson, 57, was in the water with his wife Karen Milligan when he was killed at around 1 p.m. on Sunday near Cull Island near West Beach in Esperance.

Ms. Milligan managed to end the Mayday call and had to be hospitalized for a shock.

advertisement

Only Mr. Johnson’s tank, vest, and fins were found during the days of intensive searches, including the use of two remote-controlled vehicles to search the seabed.

Police said on Wednesday that the search had been suspended due to new information.

Washington’s Minister of Fisheries Peter Tinley met with first responders to thank them for their efforts and also met with Ms. Milligan.

“It doesn’t support culling … it supports better data collection, it supports the idea of ​​marine parks,” he told reporters.

Mr. Tinley said the popular Twilight Beach had no transponder that received signals from tagged sharks and asked the department to take care of it as soon as possible.

“The second thing I asked the agency to do is make sure we get a visual and audible warning when a tagged shark passes one of these transponders,” he said.

“It’s not good in the water – you don’t have your phone with you, you can’t look at the app.”

Mr. Tinley confirmed that the SMART drumline trial will continue to be reviewed in February.

In a statement on Monday, Ms. Milligan described Mr. Johnson as her stone and said he was at home in the ocean.

“We were always aware of the risks and often said that a shark attack was simply unlucky,” she said.

Mr. Johnson was president of the Esperance Dive Club and wrote on social media in 2017 that he was wearing a shark protector because it gave him peace of mind.

He was reportedly wearing the device at the time of the attack, but had not activated it.

After the 17-year-old surfer Laeticia Brouwer’s death at Kelp Beds in April 2017, it is the second fatality for sharks in Esperance in less than three years.

Originally published as a Search for WA shark victim suspended

advertisement