Exporters of agricultural products and representatives of farmer groups trained in traceability (PHOTO / PML Daily)

KAMPALA – In addition to the training of agricultural inspection agents, the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries also organizes training sessions for exporters of agricultural products in order to increase their knowledge of the new measures taken. to ensure increased competitiveness of Uganda’s agricultural exports.

As Beatrice Byarugaba, director of agricultural extension services pointed out today, knowing these links will allow farmers who need more support to help them become more competitive in order to be located.

The national action plan includes the deployment of an improved traceability system which will be deployed both online and offline with the coordination of the ministry from which the senior inspectors completed their training last week.

Beatrice Byarugaba, Director of Agricultural Extension Services, opened the training on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, Pius Wakabi Kasajja (PHOTO / PML Daily)

This work by the government of Uganda through the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries is guided by the 2006 Seeds and Plants Act.

The Seeds and Plants Act which was introduced “to promote, regulate and control plant selection and the release, propagation, conditioning, marketing, importation and ‘quality assurance of seeds and other planting material and for other related matters’.

