Bitter feuds involving a Derbyshire couple led police to investigate 50 separate incidents.

Unemployed, Mark Ferris, 42, and his girlfriend fell repeatedly during their 19-year relationship, a court said.

The arguments have been so fierce that the police have repeatedly visited their property – mainly in the past decade.

In the last episode, Ferris grabbed and pushed his girlfriend after she “threw the urn of his mother’s ashes on the ground”.

Then she bit him and went to get a knife to protect himself.

The violence took place at their home in Smallthorn Place, Woodville.

The Southern Derbyshire District Court learned that the fallout came after Ferris drank 16 cans of lager.

Sarah Sanderson, prosecutor, said, “She was afraid of what he was going to do to her. Because of the way the accused acted toward her, she entered the kitchen and grabbed a knife for her protection.

“The accused was arrested and during his interview he confirmed that there was an argument, confirmed that he had consumed 16 cans of lager beer and that he had a drinking problem.”

Ferris pleaded guilty to common assault.

Courts sentenced him to a 12-month community order that included 15 days of rehabilitation and a six-month alcohol treatment program.

He was also fined £ 50, ordered to pay £ 85 in legal costs and a victim fine surcharge of £ 90. It cost him £ 225.

Barbara Richardson, president of the bench, told Ferris: “We find that this offense belongs to the lower category, the reason being that there is no harm or injury.

“We accept that you have a drinking problem. We thank you for your anticipated guilty plea but we impose a community order.

“If you don’t meet the requirements, expect to be in court again.”

Earlier, Sanderson said that Ferris had 18 previous convictions for 50 offenses. She also said there have been “50 reported domestic incidents” between the couple since 2008.

Andrew Oldroyd, mitigating, stated that the latter incident occurred after the complainant threw the urn holding Ferris’ mother’s ashes on the ground. Fortunately, it did not break.

He also told the court that there had been no convictions for domestic violence.

He said: “The complainant is at the back of the court and problems persist. They have been in a relationship for approximately 19 years.

“Since his arrest in November, there has been no suggestion of a repeat offense. He has had problems with alcohol and has been kept out of court for 12 years. It is unfortunate that he has returned here .

“He himself referred to ‘Addaction’ at Swadlincote. He wants to solve his alcohol problems, he wants to put the problem behind him and he wants to find a job.”

The court also heard that Ferris’ partner did not support the lawsuits and had not requested a restraining order.

