advertisement

HOUSTON, T.X. – An explosion at a production plant in northwestern Houston shook part of the city early Friday, sending at least one person to a hospital, damaging nearby homes, and firemen sent to each other to trigger a resulting fire. extinguish.

At least one person is not responsible after the blast at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

The blast occurred around 4:15 a.m. local time (5:15 a.m. ET) on 4525 Gessner Road, about 18 miles north-west of downtown, officials said.

advertisement

A fireball apparently came out of the scene after the blast, video posted on Twitter shows. The distant footage was taken by a camera attached to a house window.

Debris flew half a mile from the explosion site, tweeted Acevedo.

The rubble field here is about half a mile. No inhalation known hazard. More to follow.

– Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 24, 2020

Details about the cause of the explosion were not immediately available. At least one person was injured by broken glass and was taken to a hospital, said Captain Oscar Garcia in Houston.

Many houses in the area were damaged, including broken windows and doors, and in at least one case a collapsed ceiling, CNN branches reported.

“The whole ceiling fell in,” a KTRK resident told about her house.

“I thought the house might have been struck by lightning. And then I realized there was no storm, “the resident told KTRK. “No one can find out what happened.”

Mark Brady, who lives about half a mile from the production company, told CNN branch KPRC the blast “beat us all out of bed.”

“It came from every window in our house. It has everyone’s garage door around here … and closer to the explosion here, it has the roofs of people inside and walls inside. “

More than an hour after the explosion, KTRK air video showed smoke and flames rising from the explosion site.

Small explosions followed the first explosion

Small explosions occurred on the site in the first few hours after the massive blast, Acevedo said.

No evacuations were ordered immediately, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter around 6:00 am CT.

“First responders check residents directly next to the facility. Firefighters keep trying to extinguish the flames, “Gonzalez wrote.

A school district in the area, Spring Branch ISD, said it plans a full school day, although buses can be delayed.

“We are keeping all students indoors today because the air quality in the area continues to be monitored,” the district said on Twitter.

We keep all students indoors today because the air quality in the area continues to be monitored. We will keep you informed.

– Spring Branch ISD (@SBISD) January 24, 2020

29,760427

-95.3969803

. (TagsToTranslate) news

advertisement