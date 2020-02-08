advertisement

We take a look at 5 cruises departing from Rosyth in the coming year, visiting a number of memorable destinations, including Iceland, Norway and Denmark.

Reminder: Enjoy incredible savings of up to 40% available on these memorable routes – if you book before March 31, 2020

1. Experience around Great Britain and the Seine

© Shutterstock

advertisement

The city of Rouen, France.

On August 31, Marco Polo leaves Rosyth for a cruise around Great Britain before going down the Seine in France.

The cruise heads south, stopping in Belfast, a popular short-term destination, before heading to Ringaskiddy.

Located at the mouth of the River Lee, Ringaskiddy is ideally located near the historic shopping city of Cork.

Ashore, a popular historic attraction worth considering is Blarney Castle – home to the famous kiss stone that was given to you as a gift.

The picturesque Anglo-Norman island of St. Marys is the next port of call. Sharing some of the memorable features for which the neighboring island of Jersey is celebrated, St Marys is a charming island destination perfect for postcards.

The cruise then stops at St. Peter Port in Guernsey.

© Shutterstock

Port of Saint-Pierre, Guernsey.

Allowable time for exploration, the beautiful landscapes of the island and its remarkable history await exploration.

Traveling through the countryside or retracing the history of the island by visiting the military museum of Valletta are two popular activities with visitors wishing to explore as much of the famous Channel Island as possible.

Leaving the canals, Marco Polo follows in the wake of some of the largest ships in history with a call to Portsmouth.

Rich in maritime history, Portsmouth is the ideal port of call for vacationers wishing to enjoy some of the UK’s greatest attractions, including the legendary Stonehenge, the romantic city of Winchester and the Wisley Gardens.

Click for more information – Round Britain & River Seine Experience

2. Autumn Fjordland

© Shutterstock

Nordfjord, Olden.

Departing from Rosyth on September 25, this memorable cruise leaves for Norway in the height of autumn.

During the trip, passengers, while enjoying the comfort of Marco Polo, will have the chance to discover some of the country’s famous coastal villages, historic cities and majestic fjords, including the mighty king of Sognefjord fjords.

One of the longest fjords in the world, Marco Polo takes the waters of the Sognefjord from Flåm (renowned by rail) and Bergen, a town often called the “gateway to the fjords”.

Alongside Flåm and Bergen, this 7-night cruise also stops in Olden where you can travel to witness part of the ever-changing Briksdal Glacier, an arm of the largest glacier in continental Europe – Jostedalsbreen.

Click for more information – Fjordland Fall

3. Hidden Baltic treasures

© Shutterstock

Beautiful Gdansk, Poland.

Going in search of the treasures found around the Baltic Sea, this 12-day cruise traverses the region from Copenhagen, Warnemünde (for Berlin), Ronne (Denmark), Visby on Gotland, the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda and Gdansk.

Copenhagen is one of the major European capitals.

Spread over different islands, the city is best known for its old port, Nyhavn, the attraction of the Tivoli gardens of the 19th century with the emblematic sculpture of the little mermaid found just off the coast, sitting on a lonely rock.

A call to the port city of Warnemünde follows, giving travelers the chance to venture into the German capital Berlin.

Exploring the history of the region, other stops in Ronne, Gotland Island, Klaipeda and Gdansk allow travelers to discover different cultures, admire striking architecture, stroll through the centenary districts of the old town and stroll through the picturesque countryside of the island.

Click for more information – Hidden Baltic Treasures

4. Iceland and the Northern Lights

© Shutterstock

Hallgrimskirkja Church, Reykjavik.

Departing in October, this cruise sets sail for the famous “Land of Fire & Ice”.

Designed to give travelers the best chance of witnessing the fascinating phenomenon of the light of the northern lights.

Icelandic climate and abundance of wide open spaces; The sparsely populated landscapes make the country one of the best places on the planet to witness the phenomenon also known as the Northern Lights.

Before reaching Iceland, Marco Polo first made a stopover in the Shetland and Faroe Islands before spending three nights at anchor in Reykjavik.

An ideal starting point for exploration, one of the most emblematic tourist routes in the world, the Golden Circle is full of impressive highlights, notably Thingvellir National Park, where the continental plates meet, the mighty Gullfoss waterfall and the mighty Strokkur Geyser.

Alternative sites include the geothermal and relaxing Blue Lagoon and Reyjavik’s very own Hallgrimskirkja, protected by a magnificent sculpture by famous northern explorer Leif Erikson.

Click for more information – Iceland and the Northern Lights

5. Discovery of Southern Norway and Oslo

© Shutterstock

Lysefjord, Norway.

The final of the five Marco Polo cruises departing from Rosyth in 2020, passengers will be able to explore a number of memorable cruise ports of call.

First stop in Oslo, the main attractions of the city to take into account include the incredible royal palace and the fortress of Akershus.

Home to a collection of expertly carved sculptures, Vigeland Park is necessary for visitors looking to make the most of Oslo’s beautiful green spaces with a visit to the city’s Viking Museum bringing visitors closer to the old Viking ships once used during funeral ceremonies.

A magnificent piece of architecture found on the city harbor, the Opéra d’Olso can be climbed.

Yes, visitors can climb the roof of this famous city monument.

Marco Polo then travels further south to reach Kristiansand where you will find a charming old town, before calling Stavanger.

Known for its magnificent blend of modern and secular architecture, a stop in Stavanger provides the perfect excuse to venture out to one of Norway’s most spectacular natural attractions – Preikstolen.

Easily accessible from the city, Preikstolen or “Pulpit Rock” stands at an impressive height of 600 meters, rewarding visitors brave enough to climb to the top with spectacular views of the surrounding valleys and the Lysefjord below.

Ideal alternative attractions found in and around the city include the three massive sculpted swords of the Sverd I fjell monument, built to commemorate an ancient battle or Stavanger Cathedral – the oldest of its kind in Norway.

© Shutterstock

Bergen from above.

A final call to Bergen presents travelers with a memorable final step abroad before starting the return journey

A must for travelers looking to learn more about the city’s past, a stroll along the UNESCO-listed Bryggen Hanseatic waterfront will take you to a lively fish market or a cable car trip to Mount Floyen will see you arrive at a perfect viewpoint overlooking Bergen and the surrounding coastline.

Click for more information – South Norway Discovery & Oslo

Cruises are also available from Dundee

We discover here these exciting departures from Dundee.

advertisement