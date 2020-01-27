advertisement

Regarding his vocation, Philip Roth liked to quote Czeslaw Milosz: “When a writer is born into a family, that family is over.” It is a great aphorism, concise and cavalier, as emphatic as a shot. To write is to declare a loyalty deeper than blood, to commit oneself and one’s expression; writing well is telling the truth about what you saw, starting with where – and by whom – you came from. In any case, that’s how Milosz and Roth feel, and they make selfishness ring at the heart of a writer’s life like the glorious liberation that it is. But there is also a riskier exposure at stake. The writer who reveals the secrets of others must also reveal his own, vulnerable to those who claim to know him best. When a writer is born into a family, the family is ended, not only because the child is required to tell the truth about his parents, but because he must tell the truth about himself.

Elizabeth Strout’s novel “My Name Is Lucy Barton” is the story of a writer who takes into account the legacy of a strong family life and who slowly accepts the costs and rewards of his art. When Lucy is in her early twenties and newly married, she moves with her husband to New York, where they live in the West Village. Lucy is originally from Amgash, Illinois, more of a pinprick on the map than a city proper, and she grew up poor, sharing a single room with her brother, sister and parents, a seamstress and a repairman agricultural machinery; there was no heat, no toilets, no sufficient food. Lucy did get good grades, however, and fled to Chicago on a scholarship. And she started writing stories. Two have been published, but she is reluctant to say so. A neighbor is interested in her and, when he learns what she is doing, advises her to be ruthless. Lucy is taken short. “I didn’t think I was or could be ruthless,” she says. How she learns to become one is the subject of this calm but surprisingly fierce book.

“My Name Is Lucy Barton” was released in 2016 and quickly topped the Times bestseller list, stopping at “The Girl on the Train”, a thriller about a despised alcoholic woman and “All the Light We “. I don’t see, ”a historic heart shooter on a blind man. Obviously, people also wanted to read about a more familiar woman, a type almost too recognizable to deserve sustained attention – that is, a woman who suffers from doubt but who hopes for clarity, who applies imperfectly but insistent on the task of living. .

Now they can also see her in the form of Laura Linney, who plays in a one-woman adaptation of the novel by Strout (directed by Richard Eyre, at Samuel J. Friedman of the Manhattan Theater Club). The set, designed by Bob Crowley, is minimal. A single hospital bed and an indefinable utility chair occupy the stage. Behind the furniture are three nested screens, on which are alternately projected the Chrysler Building – slightly shimmering by day, a bright beacon in the dark sky of the city at night – and the fields of corn and soybeans of Lucy’s childhood , explosive green, as if they were touched up with a Hulk food coloring. (Luke Halls designed the video.) Linney, in tapered pants and a long, loose-fitting cardigan, fled, with inevitable applause – the audience is seated on stage as well as in the house – and, like Lucy, we speak directly. A few years ago, she says, she came to the hospital with a ruptured appendix and developed a mysterious, undiagnosed illness that kept her there for nine weeks. (It was in the mid-1980s, at the height of the AIDS epidemic; later, she will tell us that she saw a hospital door marked with a yellow sticker, a plague sign inside.) husband rarely came to see her, and when her two young daughters visited her, they were brought in by a family friend. Lucy’s only regular contact was with a nice doctor, who seemed to feel paternal towards her, visiting her daily, beyond the normal call of duty.

Then one day she woke up to find her mother sitting on the chair near her bed. It had been years since Lucy had seen her; she had never been to New York before. Lucy’s mother – we don’t learn her name – is an ambiguous presence, partly comforting, partly threatening. She calls Lucy by her childhood pet name, Wizzle; Linney distinguishes it in a steep and smoky voice, whose flattened “a” and shortbread “r” are supposed to signal the north of Illinois. (The limited ear of this New Yorker would have identified her as a Bostonian.) She is proud and Midwestern proud, but, when Lucy asks for house stories, her mother obliges, telling stories of Amgash and her people, which it seasoned with bitter humor and a pinch of Schadenfreude. There is Kathie Nicely, for example, a wealthy woman whose dresses from Lucy’s mother sewn, who ends up divorced by her husband, abandoned by her lover and despised by her children, and Mississippi Mary, whose fate, by discovering her husband’s infidelity is just as bleak. What Lucy’s mother doesn’t like to talk about is the Bartons. How Lucy’s father, who returned from World War II with post-traumatic stress disorder, flew into unstoppable panic and brutally humiliated Lucy’s brother. How Lucy’s mother beat the children herself. How Lucy, when she was very young, was locked in the family truck while her parents went to work, an ordeal that Lucy cannot tackle with her mother, and describes us instead:

I cried until I could barely breathe. From time to time, I see a child crying with the greatest despair, and I think it is one of the truest sounds a child can make. I left the metro car I was driving in, so I didn’t have to hear a child cry that way.

The language of Strout, cleverly adapted for the stage by Rona Munro, is simple like a rolled up pot or a Shaker chair, a solid and simple construction whose elegance resides in its polished unity, and Linney, radiant warmth and lucidity, is only the right actor to bring it to life. Winding through dense script areas, his ninety-minute performance is a feat of subtle bravery. It is not easy to play a mother in one breath and her child in another. (Ask Norman Bates.) As in Strout’s novel, there is a possibility here that Lucy may have fantasized about her mother’s visit, whether in the mist of her illness or in the more productive intentional imagination of a fiction writer; Anyway, as Lucy deepens her story, the older woman begins to fade, and Linney lets us see through Lucy’s shyness until her open heart, which supported her through a life of solitude and a calm and distant marriage. Linney’s skin almost seems to shine and tears run down her cheeks, which she wipes with practical and smiling assurance.

Penguin Random House Audio, a producer of the piece, publishes an audio book of the production, and this, in fact, may be the best way to experience it, because, despite Linney’s sensitivity and finesse, something something is missing on stage. There is a quality of rocking in the narrative form of the piece, which, in the comfortable darkness, can resemble a story at bedtime (I couldn’t help but notice some drooping heads), and there Too many of these anecdotes from Amgash, with their parade of little characters, which at the beginning open an opening on the drama of the Bartons but end up distracting us from it. Part of the problem is structural: Eyre and Munro relied heavily on Lucy’s childhood, almost erasing the thread of the novel involving literary mentorship, and some details, such as Lucy’s continuing concern with the Nazis (her father, stationed in Germany, killed two local boys at point-blank range; her husband’s German father was a prisoner of war; and, with almost apologetic gratuitousness, Lucy notes that her angelic doctor is Jewish), fail to get close. But there is also a textual banality. On Crowley’s restricted scene, physical action consists mainly of making Linney walk from chair to bed and back, and the tricky elisions of Strout are too often recorded as white. “All life amazes me,” says Lucy, and Linney’s face lights up beautifully when she says it. This is what this production could use: more life – an escape from the antiseptic cloister of the hospital room to the moving outside world. ♦

