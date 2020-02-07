advertisement

While coronavirus is currently not a public health emergency, according to the World Health Organization, it is not unlikely that a new disease could come out of a hurry. I’m writing this article because, in the midst of all the Wuhan virus coverage that has quarantined 35 million and counted, I’ve seen Contagion, speaking to me tenfold.

Contagion, a 2011 film starring Matt Damon about an unknown virus starting in China thanks to stick drops and dragging his infected hands across the globe, paints a gruesome picture of what can happen when scientists do not are able to persist with a disease. (A situation extremely similar to what is happening now, though it is simple enough to predict China’s given history of disease.)

Contagion’s finishing scene (no spoilers, seriously) showing how the virus found its “zero patient.”

And while we’re still nowhere near the pandemic levels, it’s still important to know what to do in a situation when the virus has landed in your country and is potentially crossing your neighborhood.

However, before I do a study, I mean: don’t panic, this is a hypothetical article about a very specific scenario – one that mankind has taken quite well in curbing. With that said, here are 10 steps you need to take to minimize your chances of contracting a new virus if things get worse.

* Note, I am NOT a medical professional. These suggestions are a collection of several health websites across the network.

1. Protective masks

In some dense Asian countries, it is not uncommon to see citizens wearing white medical masks on their faces, and in videos circulating on the Wuhan internet, you will be quick to see almost everyone who wear one. This is because protective masks, though not vague, can reduce the chance of breathing in air-borne projectiles through coughing or sneezing – if properly applied.

Molecular professor Jonathan Bell at the University of Nottingham said: “In a well-controlled study in a hospital, the facial mask was so good at preventing influenza infection as a well-designed respirator.” Therefore, lay down!

2. Wash your hands / avoid touching the face

One of the best things one can do to stop the spread of diseases is to thoroughly wash their hands with soap and warm water. In times of real clashes, the CDC is advised to wash your hands:

Before, during, and after food preparation

Before you eat food

Before and after caring for someone at home who is sick with vomiting or diarrhea

Before and after treatment of a cut or wound

After using the toilet

After changing diapers or cleaning a child who has used the toilet

After swollen nose, cough or sneeze

After touching an animal, pet food or animal waste

After handling pet food or pet treats

After touching the debris

While this may seem obsessive, take this as an example: “In developing countries, the mortality rate of children with respiratory illness and diarrhea can be reduced by introducing simple behavioral changes, such as hand washing with soap. This simple action can reduce the mortality rate of these diseases by almost 50 percent. ”Pre-existing bacterial infections in three different methods.

All of this is hand in hand so as not to touch your face. An average person touches their face 23 times an hour. Avoid scratching or rubbing your face or nose with your hands unless you wash recently.

3. Avoid public transport

Public transportation is a notorious playground for bacteria and diseases to make their way. In an infographic showing how many germs a person can get off the subway.

Combining clusters of people, all tightly packed in pipes and all touching the same gloves and doors is not ideal when avoiding an illness. But there are some steps you can take to make the journey a little easier for you:

Don’t feel the need to be kind. Don’t sit next to anyone sick. If someone you suspect is sick sits next to you, move on. There is no need to risk

Take a “spot check” before you sit down. Clearly, avoid the obvious dirty places.

Again, the golden rule: wash your hands immediately after getting off the bus. Especially if you touch any belts, rods, belts or other surfaces.

Hand sanitizer enough if you have no way to wash your hands.

4. Handle labels

Gloves, though they need to be changed quite often, are a very effective way to avoid body fluids. Saliva, the main culprit, can easily spread through coughs and sneezes to the hands, and then to public transportation. This is why sleeve sneezing, or “vampire sneezing” is another great method to avoid getting sick of others. “Vampire sneeze”, a sneeze method that many find unexplained difficult to master.

Other, more visible bodily fluids to avoid include blood, vomiting, urine, and feces, which pose a higher risk of cross-contamination.

Pro tip: Avoid wearing gloves when preparing food. While this may seem like a good idea, it may actually make the chances of cross-contamination more likely. This is why many professional kitchens will opt for frequent washing rather than gloves.

5. “Additional steps”

Small things go a long way, be it precautions or bacteria. There are some small things that can make a big difference, including alcohol wipes for cell phone screens. Cell phones are an often overlooked way of spreading bacteria. Avoid voice calls to your cellphone unless you first got a way to disinfect your screen.

Other things you can do if you are particularly vigilant are avoiding cash handling and not allowing others to handle your debit card.

These suggested steps are still further ahead in the future than we currently are with coronavirus, and let’s hope we never want them. The last few notable public health crises ”, (Ebola, Zika, H1N1) have done considerable damage in certain regions, but they were eventually included and all are no longer considered public health hazards and are now in what are considered “normal”.

