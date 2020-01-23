advertisement

It’s been over 17 years since we last saw the beloved captain – and so much has changed that even die-hard trekkies could be confused.

(Editor’s note: The following article contains many spoilers for the first episode of the new CBS All Access series, “Star Trek: Picard”. If you read on without seeing the show, resistance is futile.)

It’s been a little over 17 years since we last saw Jean-Luc Picard in action in Star Trek: Nemesis. You could be forgiven for forgetting much of the plot of this lackluster film that was bombed at the box office in 2002 (handicap hit by “Maid in Manhattan” – yay, JLo!) But it is practically necessary for you to watch the video watch to get the most out of “Star Trek: Picard”, Patrick Stewart’s return to the captain’s chair. The premiere episode of the new CBS All Access series merges almost seamlessly into the end of “Nemesis”, while the hectic sounds of “Blue Skies” float through the cosmos. This is an Easter egg and a delight for fans (more on that later), but apart from Easter eggs, in this first episode entitled “Remembrance” there are large-scale plot points that could fly over your head if you hadn’t been obsessive Watch the good captain’s previous adventure again.

Starting with this end.

“Remembrance” ends at a “Romulan Reclamation Site” – presumably a glorified refugee camp in space for all Romulans who escaped their homeworld in time for the explosion (as seen in JJ Abram’s “Star Trek” film 2009). , Here we meet Soji (Isa Briones), the twin sister of Dahj, the android of flesh and blood who sought Picard’s help and was killed by Romulan murderers. Why did these top bad guys want Dahj to be dead when other Romulans seem to be getting along with their Android sister? Presumably, these Romulan assassins must belong to a different sect than the one seen at the recovery site. And maybe they’re upset about what exactly these other Romulans and Soji are doing there at this outpost.

Why? Because in the last shot of the episode, the camera zooms through the outpost building until you get a dramatic reveal of its exterior: it’s a Borg cube! Or at least one that is currently being rebuilt.

This could be a headscratcher if you’re not new to Star Trek as the Borg are not even mentioned by name in “Remembrance” – you just need to know what a Borg cube is. They are the largely unstoppable ships of the Swedish-sounding cyborg collective that circles the galaxy and “assimilates” all the useful beings it encounters into its collective: they are robbed of all individuality so that they can use their skills to do the whole serve. And the Borg are a fusion of flesh and blood and robotic technology, much like less sophisticated versions of Dahj and Soji.

What are Romulan refugees doing on a Borg cube?

“Picard” itself has not given us any answers yet, but we have enough to put it together. The Federation has become increasingly isolationist and even refuses to send a rescue fleet to save the lives of hundreds of millions of Romulans during the Supernova incident. Some Romulans, like Picard’s caretaker in his castle in LaBarre, France, clearly worship him for his efforts. Others may be willing to do whatever they can, use the technology they can grapple with, and make even the most questionable allies to survive. The Romulans at this recovery site are clearly trying to survive using Borg technology, perhaps with Soyi’s help.

This has been suggested in additional Trek media in the past. The comic “Star Trek: Countdown” tried to close the gap between “Nemesis” and the movie “Star Trek” from 2009, and indicated that some Romulans used Borg technology to survive. The villain of the latter film, Nero, is said to have integrated Borg technology into his creepy freighter Nerada to make him practically unbeatable in space combat. Could Nero really be part of this refugee group with soji?

Why do the Borg allow their technology to be used by others?

We don’t have a definitive answer yet, but maybe it’s because they’re barely there? In the series finale of Star Trek: Voyager, Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) sent a virus through the entire Borg network that apparently destroyed the collective and committed genocide to an unfathomable extent. (It was a Col. Kurtz-like future Janeway that did this, not the present Janeway, so you can still feel good about the actual Janeway in case she should ever show up on this show.)

It seemed like the Borg was finally done. Perhaps that’s why they don’t interfere with these Romulans’ attempts to rebuild a cube for their own purposes – they just aren’t around anymore.

But what happens when this cube is complete and activated?

Maybe the Borg could return, and maybe that’s why some of these Romulans seemed so hellishly inclined to stop Dahj, who had strange “programs” that activated them and made them an unstoppable killing machine.

Who was this data-like droid that was dismantled and in a drawer?

This was B-4, the not nearly as sophisticated predecessor to Data that Data’s creator originally built. He was salvaged on a desert planet in Star Trek: Nemesis – in a sequence so overexposed by its bright, bright light that it should have been considered unusable footage – and reactivated by Data itself. Data later sacrifices himself to save Picard, and Jean-Luc apparently grieves for him almost 20 years later. But “Nemesis” gave us a bit of hope that seems to be unfulfilled so far: the film suggested that Data downloaded itself into B-4 before it “died” because B-4 suddenly starts, “Blue Skies “Singing what Data had was heard earlier in the film at Riker and Troi’s wedding. (A favorite moment of this strange wedding: a hangover word that moans, “Ugh, Irving Berlin”.) Therefore this new series literally opens with the sweet sound of “Blue Skies”. So far, Data appears to be really dead unless it can be resuscitated somehow because it has something to do with its daughters. Well, daughter, now that Dahj is dead.

Data really wanted a daughter?

Oh yeah. In one of the most moving episodes of “Star Trek: The Next Generation”, season 3 “The Offspring”, the very first episode of Jonathan Frakes, Data created his own Android. He could only do that based on his own template (and if he created Dahj and Soji therefore, they could literally bring Data back to life by sharing his exact template for an artificially intelligent consciousness), and the result was Lal (vom Hindi word for “beloved”).

He let Lal determine her own gender, type and appearance – the works. And she ultimately decided to act as a human woman in her twenties. But Data’s process of basing Lal’s awareness on his own positive matrix was flawed and she died. Obviously, however, he didn’t give up on perfecting the process.

Was Data really interested in painting?

He was indeed. It was one of the things that brought him closer to his dream of being more human, although he would rather rigidly express things like “I have now entered my expressionist phase” that may not indicate the most organic artistic development.

Turning your head like you just drank a little too much Romulan ale? You’re not alone. “Remembrance” was an exhibition-rich episode, as if the show was clearing its throat before the story and the action and excitement could really begin. A galaxy of possibilities awaits you.

