Among the most radical proposals to reduce the number of cars on roads obstructed by traffic in Leicester, it is necessary to tax the parking spaces belonging to companies in the city.

City council officials are drawing up plans for a controversial workplace parking tax – a space charge that would go towards a major change in improving public transportation to make it more viable and attractive as an alternative to motorists .

So far, only the neighbor of the East Midlands, Nottingham, has implemented such a program and has raised more than £ 60 million which has been largely spent on funding the city’s tram network.

Leicester does not have a mass public transport system, however, and experts say the size, geography and built environment do not lend themselves to copying the Nottingham tram.

Instead, the millions of pounds that would be collected each year by WPL would be used to improve city bus services, which many say are not yet punctual or frequent enough to persuade people to choose them. rather than their cars.

1] Who would pay?

Leicester City Council freely models its system on that established in Nottingham in 2012, where any organization with 11 or more parking spaces is required to pay the fee.

But there could be exceptions for key workers – the police, NHS staff and perhaps teachers – as is the case in Nottingham.

What seems certain is that if a WPL is implemented, the city council itself – and therefore every taxpayer – should pay.

Sir Peter said he thought the council could not reasonably exempt itself while forcing others to pay.

Businesses can absorb costs but could, if they wish, pass the expenses on to their employees.

What is happening in politics?

The mayor says he is ready for a “tough” response from unions representing their members who may be hit in the pocket.

We know that the fee will not apply to existing public car parks, whether they belong to the town hall or to individuals, or to the parking spaces of customers of shops.

2] How much would it cost?

The key question underlying the whole debate.

City Council doesn’t know it yet – it says its proposal is in its infancy.

He cited Nottingham’s charge of £ 415 per parking space per year, but the mayor told LeicestershireLive “it could be more and it could be less” – so watch this space.

Leicester city council officials have yet to do a detailed study to show exactly how many parking spaces are in the city.

However, the best estimate is that the Leicester levy would generate between £ 4 million and £ 7 million a year.

3] What would it cost?

Again, this is still part of the “to be established” dossier, but the ambition is to make Leicester a reinforced bus service with a modern fleet of very low-emission electric vehicles intended to offer an authentic and viable alternative to l use of private car.

The debate over whether this is possible will continue long after his attempt, but the current principle is to restore the bus services that previously served the city’s housing estates which were removed because private bus companies have decided that they were not economically viable.

In addition to expanding the geographic reach of the current bus network, the council wishes to use the additional revenue to introduce services outside of peak hours – especially on evenings when the current service is irregular.

The main and long-standing complaint that can be heard in most queues at Leicester bus stops is the price of tickets.

WPL money could be used to subsidize roads.

4] What area would be covered by the levy?

The council may have sketched in pencil some possible limits of the WPL on the map, but it is far from ink.

So far, the most frequently suggested area, says Sir Peter, is in the inner ring road.

This however leaves some of the organizations with most of the parking spaces, DMU and the University of Leicester outside the covered area.

The council says it wants to hold large-scale conversations before delimiting the area.

The city’s deputy mayor, Adam Clarke, said detailed proposals are still under development and will be consulted in 2021 with the possibility that the WPL will take effect the following year.

The board, however, insisted that it has not yet made a decision on the idea and will listen to businesses and unions that are likely to be concerned about the implications of the charge.

