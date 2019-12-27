advertisement

English Premier League giants Chelsea are set to turn around Leipzig striker Timo Werner, according to reports from the Daily Express stating that the German international is now a major transfer target for the club.

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has little faith in both French World Cup winger Olivier Giroud and Belgian international Mitchie Batschau, as the reserve striker is a fixture of Tommy Abraham, and the new manager wants a strong striker. age Timo Werner. From 23.

Timo Werner will be able to secure the necessary competition for Tommy Abraham as Chelsea will try to close out fourth place in the Premier League table.

The German striker is part of the team that is in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and is currently on a € 30 million release clause in his RB Leipzig.

Timo Werner had previously been labeled one of the most promising players on European football, and he has begun to deliver on that promise under top manager Jul Ulli Nagelsman at RB Leipzig.

He has scored 18 goals in the German Bundesliga this season and his only Bayern striker is Robert Levandowski, who has more league goals than he has (19 goals).

