Experts have warned against using public phone charging stations because they offer the possibility of your device being hacked.

This is known as “juice robbery” because data can be “jacked up” or stolen if your phone is low on juice and needs to be recharged.

Hackers are able to infiltrate your device from malware either into the charging station itself or into connected USB cables through which they can access personal data such as emails, passwords, photos and messages.

Cybersecurity expert Jim Stickley created a home-made charging station with special hardware that mimics the way in which juicing works. He then set it up along the San Diego Harbor in Southern California – a popular travel destination.

NBC News correspondent Vicky Nguyen was the first victim to pretend to put her cell phone in the charging station before she started searching her messages and contacts. The hacking software mirrored everything Nguyen did on her phone and recorded it on Stickley’s own device.

At some point, Nguyen placed an online order in which she had to enter her bank card details. In return, Stickley was able to write down her card number and security code. Information that he could have used later to steal their money.

Stickley said:

Depending on the vulnerability [hacker] that is being exploited, you may have access to everything you can access on your phone.

In the four hours the temporary charging station was set up, dozens of people stopped to connect their phones. Of course, many were shocked to learn that the USB cables could be responsible for losing so much data.

Stickley admitted that he was not surprised by the public shock and said:

Most people assume that their computers can be hacked. Most people assume that their phones cannot.

The personal emails cautioned by the cyber security expert is one of the most important pieces of information a hacker can retrieve from a person’s phone because it can later be used to reset passwords.

Access to your email has become very valuable because every account you have needs access to your email address. Everyone’s login is your email address and that’s the problem.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has recommended charging phones instead of USB power plants at an electrical outlet, or buying portable chargers that can be used while on the go.

