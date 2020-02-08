advertisement

Alien life can exist in our own solar system. An expert believes that Jupiter’s moon is home to octopus-like creatures.

Europe has long been a place of speculation to develop life outside of the world. With an abundance of ice-cold water and widespread oxygen production, exploration of the moon has been a high priority mission for NASA since 2013.

Monica Grady, professor of planetary and space science at Liverpool Hope University, confirms this belief – suggesting that the oceans beneath the lunar crust could house marine wildlife that resembles octopuses.

In addition to Europe, Grady also believes that there could be life on Mars (buried under the surface where it would be protected from sunlight).

When it comes to the prospects of life beyond Earth, it is almost a racing certainty that there is life under the ice in Europe. Elsewhere, if there will be life on Mars, it will be under the surface of the planet. There you are protected from the sun. And that means that there may be ice in the pores of the rocks that can act as a water source.

If there is anything on Mars, it is probably very small bacteria. But I think we have a better chance of having slightly higher life forms in Europe, perhaps similar to the intelligence of an octopus.

It was only in June last year that NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope discovered sodium chloride (also known as salt) on Europe’s surface. Under the frozen sea water of the moon there are vast icy depths, which are believed to be the ideal breeding ground for life.

Beyond the Milky Way, Grady said:

As far as we know, our solar system is not a special planetary system, and we have not yet explored all of the stars in the galaxy. But I think it is very likely that there will be life elsewhere – and I think it is very likely that they will consist of the same elements. Humans evolved from small furry mammals that had the opportunity to develop because the dinosaurs were killed by an asteroid impact.

That probably won’t happen on every planet – but it is at least possible if you just rely on a statistical argument. Whether we will ever be able to connect with extraterrestrial life is unclear just because the distances are too great.

There is always the possibility that we are the only forms of intelligent life in our solar system. “If there is only us, we have to protect the planet,” Grady added.

As long as there are no xenomorphs, let’s go ad astra – we certainly cannot be the only life in this vast expanse of space.

The zoo is no stranger to new life and is home to a variety of baby animals, from koalas to lion babies. However, the arrival of the meerkat puppies is a milestone for the zoo. According to Ron Magill, Zoo Miami Communications Director, it’s the first time “https://www.unilad.co.uk/animals/meerkat-pups-born-at-zoo-miami-for-the-irst-time” -ever / “title = ” Read more “> … u003c / a> u003c / p> n”, “body”: ” u003cdiv class = ” media-credit-container alignnone ” style = “width: 1210px”> “u003cimg class =” wp-image-757217 size-full “src =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/ Meerkat-Pups .jpg “alt = ” Meerkat puppies that were born for the first time in Miami Zoo “width = ” 1200 “height = ” 630 “srcset = ” https: //www.unilad. co .uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Meerkat-Pups.jpg 1200w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-702×369.jpg 702w , https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads / 2020/02 / Meerkat-Pups-414×217.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-828×435.jpg 828w, https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Meerkat-P ups-667×350.jpg 667w “sizes =” (max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” media-credit “> Zoo Miami u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cstrong> Zoo Miami’s very first meerkat puppies were welcomed into the world. The zoo is no stranger to new life and is home to a large selection of baby animals, from koalas to lion cubs. However, the arrival of the meerkat puppies is a milestone for the zoo. According to Ron Magill, Zoo Miami Communications Director, it is the first time that meerkats have been born and raised in the South Miami-Dade facility. U003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “Media Credit Container Alignment ” style = “width: 778px “> u003cimg class = “size-full wp-image-757219″ src = ” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-2.png “alt =” Meerkat Pups 2 “width =” 768 “height =” 1107 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-2.png 768w, https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020 / 02 / Meerkat-puppy-2-325×468.png 325w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/ Meerkat-puppy-2-243×350.png 243w, https: / /www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-2-191×276.png 191w, https: // www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/ 02 / Meerkat-Pups-2-383×552.png 383w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px /> u003cspan cla ss = “media-credit “> Zoo Miami u003c / span> u003c / div > n u003cp> The eight year old Yam Yam gave birth to the two babies who have no name yet The 18th of January fr earlier this year, but they have only recently opened their eyes. Not only is their gender indefinite, their father is still unknown. Since her mother lives with three other male meerkats, one of them could be the father (Mamma Meerkat, am I right?). However, Magill added that the three males – Gizmo, Diego and Joe – Diego seem to be the most connected to the puppies. “He spends a lot of time with them. Diego seems to enjoy being with them, keeping them warm and protecting them. Anyone watching the mob for an extended period of time would think Diego was the mother, “he said to Miaminewtimes / news / meerkat-cam-at-zoo-miami-shows-pups-in-real-time-11485519″ target = ” _ blank “rel =” noopener noreferrer nofollow “>” Miami New Times “. n u003cdiv class = ” Alignment of a media credit container “style = ” width: 778px “> u003cimg class = ” size-full wp- image-757221 “src = ” https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Meerkat-Pups-3.png “alt =” Meerkat Pups 3 “width =” 768 “height =” 518 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-3.png 768w, https://www.unilad.co. uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Meerkat-Pups-3-694×468.png 694w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-3 -519×350.png 519w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-3-409×276.png 409w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” media-credit ” > Zoo Miami u003c / sp an> u003c / div> n u003cp> The website of the zoo – where you can see live recordings of the puppies in action on the website u003ca href = “https: //www.zoomiami .org / animals # item = 429890 can see “target =” _ blank “rel =” noopener noreferrer nofollow “> MeerKam u003c / a> – says that they recently” explored the cave and are gradually moving further and further into the Moving Habitat “/ p> n u003cp> Hopefully the meerkats will have no worries for the rest of their days. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cem> If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via u003ca href = “mailto: story@unilad.com ” target = “_ blank “rel =” nofollow “> story@unilad.com u003c / a> u003c / em> u003c / p> n, publishedAt: 2020-02-08T17: 20: 04, publishedAtUTC: 2020-02-08T17 : 20: 04Z, updatedAt: 2020-02-08T17: 20: 04, “updatedAtUTC”: “2020-02-08T17: 20: 04Z”, “author”: {“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “$ Article: 757215.author”, “typename”: “Author”}, “categories”: ({“type”: “id”, “generated”: true “,” id “:” Article: 757215.categories.0 “,” typename “:” Category “”}), “featuredImage”: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups .jpg “,” featuredVideo “: null,” breaking “: null,” __typename “:” Article “},” $ Article: 757215.author “: {” name “:” Cameron Frew “,” avatar “:” https : //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads /2020/01/Cameron-Frew.png”,”__typename”:”Author”▶,”Article:757215.categories. 0 “: {” name “:” Animals “,” slug “:” animals “,” __ typename “:” Category “},” Article: 757197 “: {” id “:” 757197 “,” staticLink “:” https : //www.unilad.co.uk/life/manchester-man-who-claims-accident saw him with fear of heights on the highest water slide in Europe / “,” title “:” Manchester man who claims an accident has left him with fear of heights on the highest water slide in Europe “,” Summary “:” u003cp> A man who claimed to be left with a debilitating fear of heights after diving into a garden pond was later seen grinning like a child when he opened up Europe’s highest water slide rode. Ben Bardsley, of Stockport, Greater Manchester, filed an assault lawsuit against Warrington Koi and Aquatics in 2015 after an excavator knocked him out u003ca href = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/life/manchester-man -who-claims-accident-left-him-with-fear of heights-seen-on-Europe’s-highest-water slide / “title =” Read more “> … u003c / a> u003c / p> n”, “body”: ” u003cdiv class = ” media credit container orientation “style = ” width: 1210px “> u003cimg class = ” wp-image-757209 size-full “src =” https: / /www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-Facebook.jpg “alt =” Manchester man who claims the accident left him with fear of height differences at the highest Europe’s water slide “width =” 1200 “height =” 630 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Ben -Bardsley-Waterslide-Facebook.jpg 1200w, https : //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-Face book-702×369.jpg 702w, https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-F acebook-524×275.jpg 524w, https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-Facebook-414×217.jpg 414w, https: //www.unilad. co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-Facebook-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Ben -Bardsley-Waterslide-Facebook-667×350.jpg 667w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” media credit “> Ben Bardsley / Facebook u003c / span> u003c / div > n u003cp> u003cstrong> A man who claimed to be left with a crippling fear of heights after diving into a garden pond was later seen grinning like a child when he rode Europe’s tallest water slide, Ben Bardsley from Stockport, Greater Manchester filed an assault lawsuit against Warrington Koi and Aquatics in 2015 after an excavator pushed him into a pond that was being built in his garden. U003c / p> n u003cp> The 38-year-old claimed he could not lift weights and I’m also afraid of heights. A video of him shooting down a 33-meter slide in Spain has shown, however, that his case was written off as ‘nonsense’. You can watch a video from Bardsley ride on the water slide below: u003c / strong u003c / p n u003ciframe width = “100% ” min-width = “560 ” height = “360 ” frameBorder = “0 ” class = “brightcove-iframe” src = “// www.unilad.co.uk/frames/brightcove-iframe.html? videoId = 6130797127001” Allow full-screen web kits for full-screen Mozall picture> u003c / iframe> n u003cp> Bardsley exposed his “fundamentally dishonest” claim when he posted a video launching the Verti-Go water slide in Benidorm, Spain, on his Facebook. Before jumping on the slide, he says, “There is no queue for obvious reasons.” When his case was heard before Manchester County Court on January 23, the recorder Richard Hartley QC said that anyone who was afraid of heights to ride the slide with such joy was ‘nonsense’ and thought he was guilty of basic dishonesty in relation to his claim. u003c / p> n u003cp> However, it wasn’t just his slip-ons that dropped the gym owner into the hot water. Bardsley claimed that the incident not only confronted him with fear of heights, but also with neck and back injuries, so that he could no longer lift weights. U003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “Medien-Credit-Container-Alignnone ” style = “width: 625px”> “cimg class =” size-full wp-image-757211 “src =” https: / /www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/ 02 / Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-Bodybuilder.jpg “alt = ” Ben Bardsley Waterslide Bodybuilder “width = ” 615 “height = “346 ” srcset = “https://www.unilad.co .de / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-Bodybuilder.jpg 615w, https://www.unilad.co .uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Ben-Bardsley- Waterslide-Bodybuilder-524×295.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Ben- Bardsley-Waterslide-Bodybuilder-414×233.jpg 414w “sizes = ” (max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” media credit “> Clyde & Co u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> Insurance company Aviva, which represents the pond supplier, was suspicious, and in an investigation, lawyers discovered a variety of social media posts that showed the Bod ybuilder lifts heavy weights – even on the day he did a medical exam and found the persistent symptoms prevented him from lifting-related activities n u003cp> u003cstrong> Damian Rourke, a law firm partner Clyde & Co said: It is important to understand that Aviva has never contested this. The applicant was not injured at all. Instead, the problem was that the applicant had exaggerated both the physical and psychological effects of his injuries to the extent that the entire lawsuit was to be dismissed. The applicant’s damages were estimated at around £ 4,500, and he lost everything because he tried to claim four to five times this amount. Bardsley has been sentenced to pay more than £ 14,000 in litigation costs> n u003cp> u003cem> If you have a story to tell, send it via h00 = ca “mailto: story@unilad.com “target = ” _ blank “rel = ” to UNILAD. nofollow “> story@unilad.com “: “2020-02-08T17: 12: 29”, “publishedAtUTC”: “2020” -02- 08T17: 12: 29Z “,” updatedAt “:” 2020-02-08T17: 12: 29 “,” updatedAtUTC “:” 2020-02-08T17: 12: 29Z “,” author “: {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” $ Article: 757197.author “,” typename “:” Author “},” categories “: ({” type “:” id “,” generated “: true, “id”: “Article: 757197.categories.0”, “typename”: “Category”}), “fe aturedImage”: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/ 02 / Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-Facebook.jpg “,” featuredVideo “: null,” breaking “: null,” __typename “:” Article “},” $ Article: 757197.author “: {” name “:” Cameron Frew “,” avatar “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/ 2020/01 / Cameron-Frew .png “,” __ typename “:” Author “},” Article: 757197.categories.0 “: {” name “:” Life “,” slug “:” life “,” __ typename “:” Category “} , “Article: 757172”: {“id”: “757172”, “staticLink”: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/animals/dog-breaks-guinness-world-record- for-quantity-of -Tennisballs-in-mouth-at-once / “,” Title “:” Dog breaks Guinness world record for number of tennis balls at once “,” Summary “:” u003cp> The best of all boys broke the Guinness world record because he had the most tennis balls in his mouth and raised the record from five balls to six. Six-year-old Golden Retriever Finley can put a record number of tennis balls in his mouth – one for every year he lives in. The previous record holder was “https://www.unilad.co.uk/animals/dog-breaks-guinness-world-record-for-amount-of-tennis-balls-in-mouth-at” -once / ” title = “Read more “> … u003c / a> u003c / p> n “,” body “:” u003cdiv class = “media-credit-container alignnone ” style = “width: 1210px “>” u003cimg class = “wp-image-757204 size-full” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/ record_breaking_dog_.jpg” alt = “Hund breaks Guinness world record for the number of tennis balls in the mouth at once “width =” 1200 “height =” 630 “srcset =” https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / record_breaking_dog_ .jpg 1200w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/record_breaking_dog_-702×369.jpg 702w, https: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads /2020/02/record_breaking_dog_-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/ record_breaking_dog_-414×217.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co .uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / record_brea king_dog_-828×435.jpg 828w, https: / /www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/record_breaking_dog_-667×350.jpg 667w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/ > u003cspan class = “media-credit “> Instagram / finnyboymolloy u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cstrong> The best boy broke the Guinness World Record because he got the most tennis balls in his mouth had a record of five balls on six. Six-year-old Golden Retriever Finley can put a record-breaking number of tennis balls in his mouth – one for each year he lives in n u003cp> The previous record holder was the Texas Golden Retriever Augie, who set the record in July 2003, five Being able to hold tennis balls in his mouth. u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “interactive interactive-instagram “> n u003cblockquote class = “instagram-media ” dateninstgrm-labeled dateninstgrm-permalink = “https: //www.instagram. com / p / B230BaFJkNh /? utm_source = ig_embed & utm_campaign = loading “data-instgrm-version =” 12 “style =” background: #FFF; border: 0; border-radius: 3px; box-shadow: 0 0 1px 0 rgba (0,0,0 0,5), 0 1px 10px 0 rgba (0,0,0,0,15); border: 1px; maximum width: 500px; minimum width: 326px; padding: 0; width: 99,375 %; Width: -webkit-calc (100% – 2px); Width: calc (100% – 2px); “>” n u003cdiv style = “padding: 16px;”> “href =” https: // www .instagram.com / p / B230BaFJkNh /? utm_source = ig_embed & utm_campaign = Lade “style = ” Background: #FFFFFF; Row height: 0; Padding: 0 0; Text alignment: center; Text decoration: none; width: 100%; “target =” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “>” u003c / p ” n u003cdiv style =” display: flex; flex direction: row; align objects: center; “> n u003cdiv style = “Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 40px; Right margin: 14px; width: 40px; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = u003cdiv display: flex; Flex direction: pillar; Flex Grow: 1; Align content: middle; “> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 4px; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 14px; Edge-bottom: 6px; width: 100px; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 4px; Flex-Grow: 0; Height: 14px; width: 60px; u003c / div u003c / div u003c / div u003c / div u003cdiv style = “padding: 19% 0; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “display: block; height: 50px; margin: 0 auto 12px; width: 50px;”> “height =” 50px “viewBox =” 0 0 60 60 “version =” 1.1 “xmlns =” ​​https: // www. w3.org/2000/svg “xmlns: xlink =” https: //www.w3.org/1999/xlink “>” u003cg stroke = “none” stroke-width = “1” fill = “none” fill-rule = “evenodd”> “u003cg transform =” translate (-511.000000, -20.000000) “fill =” # 000000 “>” u003cg> “u003cpath d =” M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148.36.186 554.814.37.852 556.869.37.852 C558.924.37.852 560.59.36.186 560.59.34.131 C560.59.32.076 558, 60.657 C535.114.60.657 530.342.55.887 530.342.50 C530.342.44.39.35.14.314.34.19.35 .342 C546.887.39.342 551.658.44.114 551.658.50 C551.658.55.887 546.887.60.657 541.657 M5.332 1.33.886.524.886.41.1 524.886.50 C524.886.58.899 532.1.66.113 541.66.113 C549, 96,113 557,115,58,899 557,115,50 C557,115,41,1 549,9,33,886 541,33,886 M565,378,62,101 C565. 244.65.022 564.756.66.606 564.346.67.663 C563.803.69.06 563.154.70.057 562.106.71.106 C561.058.72.155 560.06.72.73 541.74.552 C533.003.74.552 532.056.74.521 528, 73.757 523.338.73.347 C521.94.72.803 520.942.72.155 519.894.71.106 C518.846.70.057 518.197.69.06 517.654.67.663 C517.244.66.66.022.55 C516.479.548 .448.42.003 516.479.41.056 516.623.37.899 C516.755.34.978 517.244.33.391 517.654.32.338 C518.197.30.938 518.846.29.942 519.894.28.894 C520.942.27.846 521.94.27.596.23.345.27.596,73.345.27.196,23.34.27.196,23.34.27.196,23.34.27.196,23.34.27.196,23,345.27,196,23,345.27,596.73 C532,057.25,479 533.004.25.448 541.25.448 C548.997.25.448 549.943.25.479 553.102.25.623 C556.021.25.756 557.607.26.244 558.662.26.654 C560.027.196 568.662 154.29.942 563.803.30.938.35 33.391 565.244.34.978 565.378.37.899 C565.522.41.056 565.552.42.003 565.552.50 C565.552.57.996 565.522.58.943 565.378.62.101 M 37.631 C570.674.34.438 570.167.32.258 569.4 25.30.349 C568.659.28.377 567.633.26.702 565.965.25.0535 C564.297.23.368 562.623.22.342 560.652.21.575 C558.743.20.834 556.562.20.326 553.743 549.148.20 541.20 C532.853.20 531.831.20.033 528 20.18 C525.438.20.326 523.257.20.834 521.349.21.575 C519.376.22.342 517.703.23.368 516.035.25.0535 C514.368.26.702 513.342.377 512 C511.834.32.258 511.326.34.438 511.181.37.631 C31 511.41.431. 851 511.50 C511.58.147 511.035.59.17 511.181.62.369 C511.326.65.662 511.834.67.743 512.574.69.651 C513.342 C517.703.76.634 519.376.77.658 521.349.78.425 C523.257.79.167 525.438.79.65 52.48.731.65 .831.79.965 532.853.80.001 541.809.001 C549.148.801 550.169.79.665, 79.673 558.743.79.167, 560.652.78.425, C562.623.77.658, 564.297.76.634, 565.965.74.965, C567.68.7.6.77.296, 569.425,69.651, C570.167.67.73, 570.674.562, 570.82.62.66 47 571.50 C571.41.851 570.966.40.831 570.82.37.631 u003c / path u003c / g u003c / svg u003c / div n u003cd style = “padding-top: 8px;”> ” n u003cdiv style = “color: # 3897f0; Font family: Arial, Sans-Serif; Font size: 14px; Font style: normal; Font size: 550; Line height: 18px; “> Show this post on Instagram u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” padding: 12.5% ​​0; “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” display: flex; Flex direction: row; Edge-bottom: 14px; Align objects: center; “> n u003cdiv> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Height: 12.5 pixels; Width: 12.5 pixels; transform: translateX (0px) translateY (7px); “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Height: 12.5 pixels; transform: rotate (-45deg) translateX (3px) translateY (1px); Width: 12.5 pixels; Flex Grow: 0; Right margin: 14px; Edge left: 2px; “> u003c / div ” n u003cdiv style = “Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Height: 12.5 pixels; Width: 12.5 pixels; transform: translateX (9px) translateY (- 18px); u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = “margin-left: 8px; “> n u003cdiv style =” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 20px; width: 20px; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “width: 0; Height: 0; Top edge: 2px transparent; Edge left: 6px solid # f4f4f4; Edge bottom: 2px transparent; transform: translateX (16px) translateY (-4px ) rotate (30deg) u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = “margin-left: auto; “> n u003cdiv style =” width: 0px; Top margin: 8px continuously # F4F4F4; Right margin: 8px transparent; transform: translateY (16px); “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 12px; Width: 16px; transform: translateY (-4px); “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” width: 0; Height: 0; Top margin: 8px continuously # F4F4F4; Left margin: 8px transparent; transform: translateY (-4px) translateX (8px); u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cp> u003c / a> u003c / p> n u003cp style = “margin: 8px 0 0 0; padding: 0 4px; “> u003ca href = “https://www.instagram.com/p/B230BaFJkNh/? utm_source = ig_embed & utm_campaign = loading ” style = “color: # 000; Font family: Arial, Sans-Serif; Font size: 14px; Font style: normal; font size: normal; line height: 17px; text decoration: none; word break: word break; “target = ” _ blank “rel = ” nofollow “> I was working on my Guinness world record 🌎 yay! 6 balls😃 I am as happy as possible – trust me! 😍🥰🤩🥳 #goldenretriever #retriever #retrieverpuppies #dogsofinstagram #doggo #puppylove #golden #goldenlovers #dogstagram #followme #goldenretrieverpuppy #goldenboy #goodboy #tennis #dogsofinstaworld #cut # worldrecord #guinessworldrecord #dogsofinstaver #retrieverig #retrieversgram #animalsinfluence #like u003c / a u003c / p> n u003cp style = “color: # c9c8c; Font family: Arial, Sans-Serif; Font size: 14px; Line height: 17px; Margin bottom: 0; top margin: 8px; overflow hidden; padding: 8px 0 7px; text justification: middle; text overflow: ellipsis; white-space: nowrap; “> A post shared by u003ca href = “. Font family: Arial , Sans-Serif; Font size: 14px; Font style: normal; Font size: normal; Line height: 17px; “target =” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “> Finley Molloy (@finnyboymolloy) at” style = “Font family: Arial, sans -serif; Font size: 14px; Row height: 17px; “datetime =” 2019-09-26T11: 04: 20 + 00: 00 “> September 26, 2019, 4:04 p.m. PDT u003c / time> u003c / p> n u003c / div> n u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> u003cscript async src = “// www.instagram.com/embed.js “> u003c / script> u003c / div> n Miraculously Finley apparently fits all six balls without help in his mouth and leaves both nervous and rather impressed people. Finley takes the first four with ease, but for the fifth and sixth balls, he will use his paws to hold them in place when he is in them the mouth is “instagram-media” data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink = “https://www.instagram.com/p/B7VvbomphzF/? utm_source = ig_embed & utm_campaign = loading “data-instgrm-version =” 12 “style =” Background: #FFF; Margin: 0; Edge radius: 3px; Box shadow: 0 0 1px 0 rgba (0,0,0,0,5), 0 1px 10px 0 rgba (0,0,0,0,15); Border: 1px; maximum width: 500px; Minimum width: 326px; Padding: 0; Width: 99.375%; width: -webkit-calc (100% – 2px); width: calc (100% – 2px); “> n u003cdiv style = ” padding: 16px; “> u003ca href = ” https://www.instagram.com/p/B7VvbomphzF/?utm_source = ig_embed & utm_campaign = loading “style = ” Background: #FFFFFF; Row height: 0; Padding: 0 0; Text alignment: middle; Text decoration: none; width: 100%; “target =” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “>” u003c / p ” n u003cdiv style =” display: flex; Flex direction: row; Align objects: middle; “> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 40px; Right margin: 14px; width: 40px; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = u003cdiv display: flex; Flex direction: pillar; Flex Grow: 1; Align content: middle; “> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 4px; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 14px; Edge-bottom: 6px; width: 100px; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 4px; Flex-Grow: 0; Height: 14px; width: 60px; u003c / div u003c / div u003c / div u003c / div u003cdiv style = “padding: 19% 0; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “display: block; height: 50px; margin: 0 auto 12px; width: 50px;”> “height =” 50px “viewBox =” 0 0 60 60 “version =” 1.1 “xmlns =” ​​https: // www. w3.org/2000/svg “xmlns: xlink =” https: //www.w3.org/1999/xlink “>” u003cg stroke = “none” stroke-width = “1” fill = “none” fill-rule = “evenodd”> “u003cg transform =” translate (-511.000000, -20.000000) “fill =” # 000000 “>” u003cg> “u003cpath d =” M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814.37.852 556.869.37.852 C558.924.37.852 560.59.36.186 560.59.34.131 C560.59.32.076 558, 60.657 C535.114.60.657 530.342.55.887 530.342.50 C530.342.414.39.35.14.314.39.35 .342 C546.887.39.342 551.658.44.114 551.658.50 C551.658.55.887 546.887.60.657 541.657 M5.332 1.33.886.524.886.41.1 524.886.50 C524.886.58.899 532.1.66.113 541.66.113 C549, 96,113 557,115,58,899 557,115,50 C557,115,41,1 549,9,33,886 541,33,886 M565,378,62,101 C565. 244.65.022 564.756.66.606 564.346.67.663 C563.803.69.06 563.154.70.057 562.106.71.106 C561.058.72.155 560.06.72.73 541.74.552 C533.003.74.552 532.056.74.521 528, 73.757 523.338.73.347 C521.94.72.803 520.942.72.155 519.894.71.106 C518.846.70.057 518.197.69.06 517.654.67.663 C517.244.66.66.022.55 C516.479.548 .448.42.003 516.479.41.056 516.623.37.899 C516.755.34.978 517.244.33.391 517.654.32.338 C518.197.30.938 518.846.29.942 519.894.28.894 C520.942.27.846 521.94.27.596.23.345.27.596,73.345.27.196,23.34.27.196,23.34.27.196,23.34.27.196,23.34.27.196,23,345.27,196,23,345.27,596.73 C532,057.25,479 533.004.25.448 541.25.448 C548.997.25.448 549.943.25.479 553.102.25.623 C556.021.25.756 557.607.26.244 558.662.26.654 C560.027.196 568.662 154.29.942 563.803.30.938.35 33.391 565.244.34.978 565.378.37.899 C565.522.41.056 565.552.42.003 565.552.50 C565.552.57.996 565.522.58.943 565.378.62.101 M 37.631 C570.674.34.438 570.167.32.258 569.4 25.30.349 C568.659.28.377 567.633.26.702 565.965.25.0535 C564.297.23.368 562.623.22.342 560.652.21.575 C558.743.20.834 556.562.20.326 553.743 549.148.20 541.20 C532.853.20 531.831.20.033 528 20.18 C525.438.20.326 523.257.20.834 521.349.21.575 C519.376.22.342 517.703.23.368 516.035.25.0535 C514.368.26.702 513.342.377 512 C511.834.32.258 511.326.34.438 511.181.37.631 C31 511.41.43. 851 511.50 C511.58.147 511.035.59.17 511.181.62.369 C511.326.65.662 511.834.67.743 512.574.69.651 C513.342 C517.703.76.634 519.376.77.658 521.349.78.425 C523.257.79.167 525.438.79.652 528.631.79 .831.79.965 532.853.80.001 541.809.001 C549.148.801 550.169.79.665, 79.673 558.743.79.167, 560.652.78.425, C562.623.77.658, 564.297.76.634, 565.965.74.965, C567.68.7.6.77, 256 569.425,69.651, C570.167.67.73, 570.674.562, 570.82.62.66 47 571.50 C571.41.851 570.966.40.831 570.82.37.631 u003c / path u003c / g u003c / svg u003c / div n u003cd style = “padding-top: 8px;”> ” n u003cdiv style = “color: # 3897f0; Font family: Arial, Sans-Serif; Font size: 14px; Font style: normal; Font size: 550; Line height: 18px; “> Show this post on Instagram u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” padding: 12.5% ​​0; “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” display: flex; Flex direction: row; Edge-bottom: 14px; Align objects: center; “> n u003cdiv> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Height: 12.5 pixels; Width: 12.5 pixels; transform: translateX (0px) translateY (7px); “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Height: 12.5 pixels; transform: rotate (-45deg) translateX (3px) translateY (1px); Width: 12.5 pixels; Flex Grow: 0; Right margin: 14px; Edge left: 2px; “> u003c / div ” n u003cdiv style = “Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Height: 12.5 pixels; Width: 12.5 pixels; transform: translateX (9px) translateY (- 18px); u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = “margin-left: 8px; “> n u003cdiv style =” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 20px; width: 20px; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “width: 0; Height: 0; Top edge: 2px transparent; Edge left: 6px solid # f4f4f4; Edge bottom: 2px transparent; transform: translateX (16px) translateY (-4px ) turn (30deg) u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = “margin-left: auto; “> n u003cdiv style =” width: 0px; Top margin: 8px continuously # F4F4F4; Right margin: 8px transparent; transform: translateY (16px); “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 12px; Width: 16px; transform: translateY (-4px); “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” width: 0; Height: 0; Top margin: 8px continuously # F4F4F4; Left margin: 8px transparent; transform: translateY (-4px) translateX (8px); u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cp> u003c / a> u003c / p> n u003cp style = “margin: 8px 0 0 0; padding: 0 4px;”> “u003ca href = “https://www.instagram.com/p/B7VvbomphzF/? utm_source = ig_embed & utm_campaign = loading “style =” color: # 000; Font family: Arial, Sans-Serif; Font size: 14px; Font style: normal; Font size: normal; Row height: 17px; Text decoration: none; Line break: break-word; “target =” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “> boop” #goldenretriever #retriever #retrieverpuppies #dogsofinstagram #doggo #puppylove # golden #goldenlovers #dogstagram #followme #goldenretrieverpuppy #goldenboy #goodboy #Tennis #dogsofayebayicicofcut #cut wintertime #worldrecord #guinessworldrecord #dogsofinsta #goldensofig #goldensofinsta #iggoldens #retriever #retrieverig #retrieversgram #animalsinfluence #like u003c / a> style = “color: # c9c8cd; Font family: Arial, Sans-Serif; Font size: 14p 17px; Margin-bottom: 0; Margin-top: 8px; Overflow hidden; Upholstery: 8px 0 7px; Text alignment: middle; Text overflow: ellipsis; white-space: nowrap; “> A post by u003ca href = ” Font family: Arial, Sans-Serif; Font size: 14px; Font style: normal; Font size: normal; Line height: 17px; “target =” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “> Finley Molloy (@finnyboymolloy) at” style = “Font family: Arial, sans-serif; Font size: 14px; Row height: 17px; “datetime =” 2020-01-15T12: 07: 01 + 00: 00 “> January 15, 2020 at 4:07 pm PST u003c / time> u003c / p> n u003c / div> n u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> u003cscript async src = “// www.instagram.com/embed.js “> u003c / script> u003c / div> n Apparently Finley was about two years old, when the family discovered their dog’s hidden talent. Finley’s Cheri Mollay from New York had taken him to a local lake when her daughter Erin discovered him with four tennis balls in his mouth. u003c / p> n u003cp. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cstrong> Speak to a local publication u003ca href = “https://eu.democratandchronicle.com/story/news/2020 / 02/05 / finley-molloy-six-tennis -balls-guinness-world-record-canandaigua-ny / 4623658002 / “target =” _ blank “rel =” noopener noreferrer nofollow “>” u003cem> Democrat and Chronicle, Cheri said: The joy he brings us is one thing but he brings man en joy all over the world. Finley’s human sister Erin has contacted Guinness officials to officially recognize him as the new record holder, but the process is long and difficult. u003c / p> u003c / block quote> n u003cp> u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “interactive interactive-instagram “> n u003cblockquote class = “instagram-media ” data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink = “https: // www.instagram.com/p/B6YLlHtpFbo/? utm_source = ig_embed & utm_campaign = Load “data-instgrm-version =” 12 “style =” Background: #FFF; Border: 0; Border radius: 3px; Box shadow: 0 0 1px 0 rgba (0,0,0,0,5), 0 1px 10px 0 rgba (0,0,0,0,15); border: 1px; maximum width: 500px; minimum width: 326px; padding: 0; width: 99.375%; width: -webkit-calc (100% – 2px); width: calc (100% – 2px); “> n u003cdiv style = ” padding: 16px; “> u003ca href = ” https://www.instagram.com/p/B6YLlHtpFbo/?utm_source = ig_embed & utm_campaign = loading “style = ” Background: #FFFFFF; Row height: 0; Padding: 0 0; Text alignment: middle; Text decoration: none; width: 100%; “target =” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “>” u003c / p ” n u003cdiv style =” display: flex; flex direction: row; align objects: Center; “> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 40px; Right margin: 14px; width: 40px; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = u003cdiv display: flex; Flex direction: pillar; Flex Grow: 1; Align content: middle; “> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 4px; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 14px; Edge-bottom: 6px; width: 100px; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 4px; Flex-Grow: 0; Height: 14px; width: 60px; u003c / div u003c / div u003c / div u003c / div u003cdiv style = “padding: 19% 0; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “display: block; height: 50px; margin: 0 auto 12px; width: 50px;”> “height =” 50px “viewBox =” 0 0 60 60 “version =” 1.1 “xmlns =” ​​https: // www. w3.org/2000/svg “xmlns: xlink =” https: //www.w3.org/1999/xlink “>” u003cg stroke = “none” stroke-width = “1” fill = “none” fill-rule = “evenodd”> “u003cg transform =” translate (-511.000000, -20.000000) “fill =” # 000000 “>” u003cg> “u003cpath d =” M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814.37.852 556.869.37.852 C558.924.37.852 560.59.36.186 560.59.34.131 C560.59.32.076 558, 60.657 C535.114.60.657 530.342.55.887 530.342.50 C530.342.414.39.35.14.314.39.35 .342 C546.887.39.342 551.658.44.114 551.658.50 C551.658.55.887 546.887.60.657 541.657 M5.332 1.33.886.524.886.41.1 524.886.50 C524.886.58.899 532.1.66.113 541.66.113 C549, 96,113 557,115,58,899 557,115,50 C557,115,41,1 549,9,33,886 541,33,886 M565,378,62,101 C565. 244.65.022 564.756.66.606 564.346.67.663 C563.803.69.06 563.154.70.057 562.106.71.106 C561.058.72.155 560.06.72.73 541.74.552 C533.003.74.552 532.056.74.521 528, 73.757 523.338.73.347 C521.94.72.803 520.942.72.155 519.894.71.106 C518.846.70.057 518.197.69.06 517.654.67.663 C517.244.66.66.022.55 C516.479.548 .448.42.003 516.479.41.056 516.623.37.899 C516.755.34.978 517.244.33.391 517.654.32.338 C518.197.30.938 518.846.29.942 519.894.28.894 C520.942.27.846 521.94.27.596.23.345.27.596,73.345.27.196,23.34.27.196,23.34.27.196,23.34.27.196,23.34.27.196,23,345.27,196,23,345.27,596.73 C532,057.25,479 533.004.25.448 541.25.448 C548.997.25.448 549.943.25.479 553.102.25.623 C556.021.25.756 557.607.26.244 558.662.26.654 C560.027.196 568.662 154.29.942 563.803.30.938.35 33.391 565.244.34.978 565.378.37.899 C565.522.41.056 565.552.42.003 565.552.50 C565.552.57.996 565.522.58.943 565.378.62.101 M 37.631 C570.674.34.438 570.167.32.258 569.4 25.30.349 C568.659.28.377 567.633.26.702 565.965.25.0535 C564.297.23.368 562.623.22.342 560.652.21.575 C558.743.20.834 556.562.20.326 553.743 549.148.20 541.20 C532.853.20 531.831.20.033 528 20.18 C525.438.20.326 523.257.20.834 521.349.21.575 C519.376.22.342 517.703.23.368 516.035.25.0535 C514.368.26.702 513.342.377 512 C511.834.32.258 511.326.34.438 511.181.37.631 C31 511.41.43. 851 511.50 C511.58.147 511.035.59.17 511.181.62.369 C511.326.65.662 511.834.67.743 512.574.69.651 C513.342 C517.703.76.634 519.376.77.658 521.349.78.425 C523.257.79.167 525.438.79.652 528.631.79 .831.79.965 532.853.80.001 541.809.001 C549.148.801 550.169.79.665, 79.673 558.743.79.167, 560.652.78.425, C562.623.77.658, 564.297.76.634, 565.965.74.965, C567.68.7.6.77, 256 569.425,69.651, C570.167.67.73, 570.674.562, 570.82.62.66 47 571.50 C571.41.851 570.966.40.831 570.82.37.631 u003c / path u003c / g u003c / svg u003c / div n u003cd style = “padding-top: 8px;”> ” n u003cdiv style = “color: # 3897f0; Font family: Arial, Sans-Serif; Font size: 14px; Font style: normal; Font size: 550; Line height: 18px; “> Show this post on Instagram u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” padding: 12.5% ​​0; “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” display: flex; Flex direction: row; Edge-bottom: 14px; Align objects: center; “> n u003cdiv> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Height: 12.5 pixels; Width: 12.5 pixels; transform: translateX (0px) translateY (7px); “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Height: 12.5 pixels; transform: rotate (-45deg) translateX (3px) translateY (1px); Width: 12.5 pixels; Flex Grow: 0; Right margin: 14px; Edge left: 2px; “> u003c / div ” n u003cdiv style = “Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Height: 12.5 pixels; Width: 12.5 pixels; transform: translateX (9px) translateY (- 18px); u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = “margin-left: 8px; “> n u003cdiv style =” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 20px; width: 20px; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “width: 0; Height: 0; Top edge: 2px transparent; Edge left: 6px solid # f4f4f4; Edge bottom: 2px transparent; transform: translateX (16px) translateY (-4px ) turn (30deg) u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = “margin-left: auto; “> n u003cdiv style =” width: 0px; Top margin: 8px continuously # F4F4F4; Right margin: 8px transparent; transform: translateY (16px); “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 12px; Width: 16px; transform: translateY (-4px); “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” width: 0; Height: 0; Top margin: 8px continuously # F4F4F4; Left margin: 8px transparent; transform: translateY (-4px) translateX (8px); u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cp> u003c / a> u003c / p> n u003cp style = “margin: 8px 0 0 0; padding: 0 4px; “> u003ca href = “https: //www.instagram.com/p/B6YLlHtpFbo/? utm_source = ig_embed & utm_campaign = loading ” style = “color: # 000; Font family: Arial, Sans-Serif; Font size: 14px; Font style: normal; font size: normal; line height: 17px; text decoration: none; word wrap: word wrap; “target =” _ empty “rel =” nofollow “> squirrel search🐿 or pose for sis? You can be the judge🙃🙃🙃 • • • • • • #goldenretriever #retriever #retrieverpuppies #dogsofinstagram #doggo #puppylove #golden #goldenlovers #dogstagram #followme #goldenretrieverpuppy #goldenboy #goodboy #tennis #dogsofinstaworld #cutstorming #picofinord #weboy retriever #retrieverig #retrieversgram #animalsinfluence #like u003c / a> u003c / p> n u003cp style = “color: # c9c8cd; Font family: Arial, Sans-Serif; Font size: 14px; Line height: 17px; Margin bottom: 0; Margin top: 8px; Overflow hidden; Upholstery: 8px 0 7px; Text alignment: middle; Text overflow: ellipsis; white-space: nowrap; “> A post shared by u003ca href = ” https ://www.instagram.com/finnyboymolloy/? utm_source = ig_embed & utm_campaign = loading “style = ” color: # c9c8cd; Schriftfamilie: Arial, Sans-Serif; Schriftgröße: 14px; Schriftstil: normal; Schriftgröße: normal; Zeilenhöhe: 17px; “target =” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “> Finl ey Molloy (@finnyboymolloy) bei” style = “Schriftfamilie: Arial, sans-serif ; Schriftgröße: 14px; Zeilenhöhe: 17px; “datetime =” 2019-12-22T14: 20: 04 + 00: 00 “> 22. Dezember 2019 um 6:20 Uhr PST u003c / time> u003c / p> n u003c / div> n u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> u003cscript async src = “// www.instagram.com/embed.js “> u003c / script> u003c / div> n Finley hat sogar eine eigene Instagram-Seite mit über 32.000 Followern. u003c / p> n u003cp> Das hinreißende Hündchen hat in nur wenigen Tagen nach der Veröffentlichung von u003cem> Democrat and Chronicle sage und schreibe 3.400 Follower hervorgebracht. u003c/em>s article.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>One of the posts on Finley’s page read:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>A lil snippet of ONE of my world record videos🥳🥳🥳 and for those who are asking — all paperwork is submitted and in @guinnessworldrecords hands… fingers crossed everyone!!!u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cdiv class= “interactive interactive-instagram”>nu003cblockquote class=”instagram-media” data-i nstgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink=”https://www.instagram.com/p/B8Rk sPnpZAJ/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” data-instgrm-version=”12″ style=” background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:500px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% – 2px); width:calc(100% – 2px);”>nu003cdiv style=”padding:16px;”> u003ca href=”https://www.instagram.com/p/B8RksPnpZAJ/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” style=” background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; Text alignment: middle; Text decoration: none; width:100%;” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”> u003c/p>nu003cdiv style=” display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;”>nu003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;”>nu003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;”>u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”padding: 19% 0;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;”>u003csvg width=”50px” height=”50px” viewBox=”0 0 60 60″ version=”1.1″ xmlns=”https://www.w3.org/2000/svg” xmlns:xlink=”https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink”>u003cg stroke=”none” stroke-width=”1″ fill=”none” fill-rule=”evenodd”>u003cg transform=”translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)” fill=”#000000″>u003cg>u003cpath d=”M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82, 37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58. 1 47 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631″>u003c/path>u003c/g>u003c/g>u003c/g>u003c/svg>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”padding-top: 8px;”>nu003cdiv style=” color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; Font style: normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;”> View this post on Instagramu003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”padding: 12.5% 0;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;”>nu003cdiv>nu003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);”>u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”margin-left: 8px;”>nu003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=” width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)”>u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”margin-left: auto;”>nu003cdiv style=” width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=” width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);”>u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cp>u003c/a> u003c/p>nu003cp style=” margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;”> u003ca href=”https://www.instagram.com/p/B8RksPnpZAJ/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” style=” color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; Font style: normal; Font size: normal; line-height:17px; Text decoration: none; word-wrap:break-word;” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>A lil snippet of ONE of my world record videos🥳🥳🥳 and for those who are asking — all paperwork is submitted and in @guinnessworldrecords hands… fingers crossed everyone!!! • • • • • • #goldenretriever #retriever #retrieverpuppies #dogsofinstagram #doggo #puppylove #golden #goldenlovers #dogstagram #followme #goldenretrieverpuppy #goldenboy #goodboy #tennis #dogsofinstaworld #cuteboy #picoftheday #wintertime #worldrecord #guinessworldrecord #dogsofinsta #goldensofig #goldensofinsta #iggoldens #retriever #retrieverig #retrieversgram #animalsinfluence #likeu003c/a>u003c/p>nu003cp style=” color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; Text alignment: middle; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;”>A post shared by u003ca href=”https://www.instagram.com/finnyboymolloy/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” style=” color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; Font style: normal; Font size: normal; line-height:17px;” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”> Finley Molloyu003c/a> (@finnyboymolloy) on u003ctime style=” font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;” datetime=”2020-02-07T17:52:18+00:00″>Feb 7, 2020 at 9:52am PSTu003c/time>u003c/p>nu003c/div>nu003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cscript async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cp>Erin and Cheri set up the account for their four-legged friend and love sharing his pictures for everyone to see.u003c/p>nu003cp>The pair were extremely surprised to see so many followers from all over the world.u003c/p>nu003cp>Occasionally, people do leave comments or send messages accusing Finley’s owners of forcing him to perform for them, but both Erin and Cheri insist it is something that he does all by himself.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”interactive interactive-instagram”>nu003cblockquote class=”instagram-media” data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink=”https://www.instagram.com/p/B2yiYZ6JZce/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” data-instgrm-version=”12″ style=” background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:500px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% – 2px); width:calc(100% – 2px);”>nu003cdiv style=”padding:16px;”> u003ca href=”https://www.instagram.com/p/B2yiYZ6JZce/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” style=” background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; Text alignment: middle; Text decoration: none; width:100%;” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”> u003c/p>nu003cdiv style=” display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;”>nu003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;”>nu003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;”>u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”padding: 19% 0;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;”>u003csvg width=”50px” height=”50px” viewBox=”0 0 60 60″ version=”1.1″ xmlns=”https://www.w3.org/2000/svg” xmlns:xlink=”https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink”>u003cg stroke=”none” stroke-width=”1″ fill=”none” fill-rule=”evenodd”>u003cg transform=”translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)” fill=”#000000″>u003cg>u003cpath d=”M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82, 37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58. 1 47 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631″>u003c/path>u003c/g>u003c/g>u003c/g>u003c/svg>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”padding-top: 8px;”>nu003cdiv style=” color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; Font style: normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;”> View this post on Instagramu003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”padding: 12.5% 0;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;”>nu003cdiv>nu003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);”>u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”margin-left: 8px;”>nu003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=” width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)”>u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”margin-left: auto;”>nu003cdiv style=” width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=” width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);”>u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cp>u003c/a> u003c/p>nu003cp style=” margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;”> u003ca href=”https://www.instagram.com/p/B2yiYZ6JZce/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” style=” color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; Font style: normal; Font size: normal; line-height:17px; Text decoration: none; word-wrap:break-word;” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>For those who’ve been asking🙂… yes! I currently unofficially have the world record for holding the most tennis balls in my mouth! Currently the record is 5, I can do 6! It’s been a back and forth with uploading evidence (it’s harder than you’d think! Ha!) but I should be official soon🤩🥳 & no no, my owners never make me do this—it’s all on my own and always supervised. 🥰 • • • • • • • • #goldenretriever #retriever #retrieverpuppies #dogsofinstagram #doggo #puppylove #golden #goldenlovers #dogstagram #followme #goldenretrieverpuppy #goldenboy #goodboy #tennis #dogsofinstaworld #cuteboy #picoftheday #summertime #worldrecord #guinessworldrecord #dogsofinsta #goldensofig #goldensofinsta #iggoldens #retriever #retrieverig #retrieversgram #animalsinfluence #likeu003c/a>u003c/p>nu003cp style=” color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; Text alignment: middle; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;”>A post shared by u003ca href=”https://www.instagram.com/finnyboymolloy/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” style=” color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; Font style: normal; Font size: normal; line-height:17px;” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”> Finley Molloyu003c/a> (@finnyboymolloy) on u003ctime style=” font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;” datetime=”2019-09-24T09:53:59+00:00″>Sep 24, 2019 at 2:53am PDTu003c/time>u003c/p>nu003c/div>nu003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cscript async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cstrong>Cheri added:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>He lives the life of a king – we’ve never forced him to do any of that.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>Here’s hoping Finley gets his well deserved Guinness World Record!u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cem>If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via story@unilad.comu003c/em>u003c/p>n”,”publishedAt”:”2020-02-08T16:54:40″,”publishedAtUTC”:”2020-02-08T16:54:40Z”,”updatedAt”:”2020-02-08T16:54:40″,”updatedAtUTC”:”2020-02-08T16:54:40Z”,”author”:{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”$Article:757172.author”,”typename”:”Author”},”categories”:({“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:757172.categories.0″,”typename”:”Category”}),”featuredImage”:”https://www.unilad.c o.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/record_breaking_dog_.jpg”,”featuredVideo”:null,”breaking”:null,”__typename”:”Article”},”$Article:757172.author”:{“name”:”Niamh Shackleton”,”avatar”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Niamh-Shackleton.png”,”__typename”:”Author”},”Article:757172.categories.0″:{“name”:”Animals”,”slug”:”animals”,”__typename”:”Category”}}

.

