“Think of your body as a caring parent who is just trying to take care of you.”

Anxiety and panic attacks are increasing in the lives of young people in Ireland. The My World Survey 2, which was released last year and is a continuation of the original My World Survey in 2012, found that 49% of Irish teenagers had mild, moderate, severe, or very severe anxiety that often led to panic attacks ,

Speaking to JOE, clinical psychologist Malie Coyne explains: “A panic attack is a sudden and intense wave of anxiety that can hit you out of the blue. It affects many people and many people don’t know what is actually happening to them.”

“It is an intense physical feeling that many people report palpitations, suffocation, shortness of breath and nausea,” she says.

Here are some steps that Dr. Coyne recommends before, during and after a panic attack.

The 5-4-3-2-1 grounding exercise

This exercise consists of five simple steps that allow you to focus on your surroundings and ground yourself and your thoughts.

Step one: Think of five things you can see around you.

Step two: Think of four things you can feel.

Step three: Three things you can hear.

Step four: Two things you can smell.

Step five: One thing is good about you.

This method can be used whenever you have a panic attack. Dr. However, Coyne recommends practicing the 5-4-3-2-1 basic exercise when you are relaxed to get the exercise under control.

breathing technique

One of the most effective ways to counter a panic attack is by breathing.

“Practice putting your hand on your stomach and actually breathing up to four through your nose,” explains Dr. Coyne.

“Breathe in through your nose. One – two – three – four. Consider it four.

“Exhale four times through your mouth and really concentrate on the breath that flows in and out of your stomach, because the more your breath penetrates into your stomach, the clearer your brain becomes that everything is actually fine.”

Watch out for triggers

Some people love nothing more than a quick coffee to start the day or a cheeky beer after work. But sometimes our favorite treatment is also a trigger for these anxiety symptoms.

“There are important things to watch out for when you feel like your nervous system is overwrought, drinking too much caffeine, or eating too much sugar when you’re not sleeping enough,” says Dr. Coyne.

“Are you stressed? Are you afraid of something to come? What is going on for you?

“Try to use the panic attack as information for you about what’s going on in your life. What do you need more of? What do you need less of? How can you take better care of yourself?”

Motivate yourself

Finally, learn about what is going on in your body and familiarize yourself with the steps you need to take to deal with your panic attack.

“The most important thing to strengthen yourself is to know what a panic attack is,” says Dr. Coyne.

“You won’t have them forever, but with a little knowledge and a few tools, you can better manage them in the future.”

Watch our full video with Dr. Malie Coyne to learn how to deal with a panic attack:

