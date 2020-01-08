advertisement

Inhaling smoke from a wild fire can be equivalent to smoking two packs of cigarettes a day depending on its thickness, says a researcher studying wildfires in Western Canada. A wildfire burns on a log approximately 20 km southwest of Fort St. James, B.C., Wednesday, August 15, 2018. Canadian Press / Darryl Dyck

Canadian fire experts say Canada is very sensitive to the kind of devastating fires that are destroying Australia right now.

More than 12.5 million hectares of bushland have been burned in Australia since October and the main forest fire season is now beginning.

Extensive heat waves and a prolonged and widespread drought left much of the country, including some of its most populated regions, at higher risk of fire than ever before.

So far, fires have killed 25 people and about 500 million animals and destroyed almost 1900 homes. More than 100,000 people have been forced to evacuate to escape the blaze.

“What is happening in Australia right now is tremendous,” said Ed Struzik, a member of the Institute for Energy and Environmental Policy at Queen’s University.

And he says, Canada is not immune to seeing the same thing.

“We are as vulnerable as any country in the world,” he said.

Canada is home to about 30 percent of the world’s total forests, and 10 percent of what is known as forest cover, which refers to a specific density of trees.

According to the National Forestry Database, Canada’s worst year for forest fires burned about seven million hectares in 1995, while the average annual amount burned is about 2.3 million hectares.

Fort McMurray, Alta., Fire in 2016, burned 590,000 acres, destroyed 2,400 homes and buildings and forced the entire city of more than 80,000 people to evacuate.

British Columbia declared a state of emergency in both 2017 and 2018, when they had a two-year record for setting fires. In 2017, 1.22 million acres were burned in B.C. and in 2018, 1.35 million hectares were burned.

Struzik says fire risk is rising in Canada due to climate change, human activity and a fuel buzz for wildfires destroyed by pests such as mountain pines.

“We’re looking at things we just haven’t seen before,” he said. “So the signals are there. Very strong signals that we will see things get worse before they get better.”

University of Alberta firefighter professor Mike Flannigan says “climate change fingerprints are in all of these Australian fires” and play the same role in increasing the risk in Canada.

“The warmer the warmer season is,” Flannigan said. “The warmer the lightning the more you see.”

He said for each degree of warming, the number of lightning strikes increases by about 12 percent. Lightning usually causes more than half the fires in Canada.

He also said that warmer temperatures dry the trees and other fuel for the fire. If there is no associated rainfall increase, there is more fuel available to burn, allowing fires to start easily and spread faster. They are also stronger fires, making them more difficult, or even impossible, to extinguish.

“It’s a warm world and part of a warmer world is more fire,” he said.

Canada, like Australia and California, among others, is also seeing an increase in the number of fires burning closer to where people live and in places where they usually do not burn before. This is partly because communities are growing in areas that were once very unpopulated, but also because people are playing and enjoying the natural environments in places they haven’t visited much in ancient times.

People cause one-third and a half of fires in Canada each year, Struzik said.

Both Struzik and Flannigan say Canada needs to invest in more research to work on fire forecasting, prevention and monitoring in particular. Struzik said some of the tools now in use were developed 70 years ago.

Flannigan said fire research budgets have been cut to the bone over the past 20 years, but he said he thinks recent investments are returning that boat.

Better community-level emergency management plans and systems are also desperately needed, say Struzik and Flannigan. The 2019 federal budget allocated $ 151 million over five years to improve emergency management, and some of that money will be explored, Flannigan said.

Individuals living in cities away from canopied forests are more likely to be affected by smoke and should invest in air purifiers, Flannigan said. Those living near larger forests should reduce their risk by removing fuels such as shrubs and mulch around their homes, and avoid using wood shingles. They also need an evacuation plan.

Remote communities that have limited ways in or out should have fire-safe shelters, they say.

“The bottom line for Canadians is climate change here,” Flannigan said. “We’re going to see a lot more. Not every year, but on average we’re going to see a lot more fire, a lot more smoke. We have to learn to live by fire.”

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

