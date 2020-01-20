advertisement

Clean power

January 20, 2020 against Michael Barnard

advertisement

In recent months CleanTechnica has published a number of articles about the application of machine learning to clean technologies. It has not only been an exploration of the basic principles of machine learning through the capricious ominous means of a robotic machine learning drive velociraptor, but also an exploration of the application of technology in coastal height studies, commercial placement of solar panels on the roof, sorting waste streams , global boom carbon capture potential, concentrated solar energy optimization and water quality management.

But the global machine learning community is not only applying ad hoc technology, they are asking their communities to pay attention to various key areas that are of great value to climate change. In a November 2019 paper, Tackling Climate Change with Machine Learning, nearly two dozen North American and European machine learning researchers called for a battle plan for the use of machine learning to tackle key climate change solutions. Among them is an eminence gris from machine learning, Yoshua Bengio, one of the trio of researchers who have jointly won the million dollar Turing Award for their space efforts over the past two decades. (Apparently, Bengio is a bit of a celebrity in Montreal based on conversations at the end of 2019 with a Quebec provincial government, industry and academic committee to which I was invited to talk about autonomous vehicle sensors and implications.)

The researchers also come from a who’s who of institutions including Carnegie Mellon, ETH Zurich, Element AI, University of Montreal, Harvard University, Mercator Research Institute on Global Commons and Climate Change, Berlin University of Technology, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cornell, Stanford University, DeepMind, Google AI, Microsoft Research and University of Pennsylvania. These are just the primary preferences of the researchers, because it is common for a deep expert to have a large academic and business relationship.

The summary is clear, clear and to the point:

“Climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing humanity and we, as experts in machine learning, may be wondering how we can help. Here we describe how machine learning can be a powerful tool to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to help society adapt to a changing climate. From smart networks to disaster management, we identify major impact problems where existing gaps can be filled by machine learning, in collaboration with other areas. Our recommendations include exciting research questions and promising business opportunities. We call on the machine learning community to participate in the global effort against climate change. “

The paper is not just for the machine learning community. The authors explicitly focus on a larger group of researchers and engineers, entrepreneurs and investors, business leaders and local and national governments. An important advantage is that this is a document for your elected representatives, all the angels and VCs that you know and the CEOs of companies that you work for and with.

One point they make for entrepreneurs and investors is one that I have been pushing for months with my investments and agency contacts while discussing business opportunities, that machine learning has become exploitable technology with a large class of solutions that no longer require substantial research and risk, but applying the technology to problems that are often unchangeable without it. I am still searching for floating logs on the coast in BC, for example, seeing millions of lost logbook revenues every year and creating substantial floating hazards for floating aircraft and boats, and a solution that is easily expandable globally.

For the public sector, they emphasize intelligent transport systems, techniques for automatically assessing the energy consumption of buildings in cities and tools for improving disaster management. The coastal research into digital height about which I wrote in 2019 is an example that fits directly into this space. This week I spoke with Chris Wiesinger, CEO of GeoSim Cities, and David Clement, the machine learning expert with whom I co-authored the Plastic Dinosaur series of interpreters. We talked about how we can use GeoSim’s 3-5 centimeter-scale 3D model with lidar sourcing from a large part of Vancouver to build emission heat maps, projections of soil data from envelope studies on previously unexamined buildings and traffic simulation around new construction such as as the immediately iconic Vancouver House, using machine learning techniques.

A fundamental organizational principle of the paper is to start with the domains. They have split the problem area into 13 domains: electricity systems, transport, buildings and cities, industry, farms and forests, finance and more. Regardless of your focus on academic, business or general interest, they have probably covered it.

Machine learning is not a magic box. It is a set of technologies and techniques, including causal inference, computer vision, natural language processing, transfer education, uncertainty quantification and others. The authors mapped the solutions against the problem domains. They have thought about which approaches are probably the most productive when tackling the specific domain. It is a rich crossroads document that should be on the desks of policy makers, business leaders and investors.

To give an example, in the transport section the authors talk about modal shift, i.e. taking passengers from one-person cars to a rich set of other transport modes, such as walking, cycling. rideable electric vehicles, transit and vehicle sharing. They cite the technologies and techniques of causal inference, computer vision, time series analysis and uncertainty quantification as the most important areas for research and deployment.

To the best of the authors’ knowledge, they have identified the solutions within the spaces as immediate applicability, longer-term applicability and / or uncertainty of impact. This is a strategic document outlining short-term value, long-term efforts, and potential areas that require research. It must be at the heart of shaping machine learning agendas for the coming decade.

And it comes with a call for cooperation. For those interested in specific areas or broader in the subject, they have created a website to help, climatechange.ai. They had a number of events at major conferences in 2019, including NeurIPS 2019 in Vancouver, a conference that David Clement attended.

To dig into just one part of the 111-page PDF, the electricity section speaks of areas with little data.

“Although ML methods have often been applied to networks with widespread sensors, system administrators in many countries do not collect or share system data. While these data availability methods can evolve, it may be useful to use ML techniques such as learning transfer to translate insights from high data settings to low data settings (especially since all electrical networks share the same underlying system physics). “

This is a core capability of machine learning. As the study of the digital elevation model on the coast showed, if you have high resolution data for a subset of the world, and data with a lower resolution for the rest, you can almost exclusively improve the quality of global data through machine learning techniques. Similarly, you can project emissivity with reasonable assurance on buildings that have not had envelope checks of data from buildings they have had.

This is the most superficial overview of the deep and wide paper. It is a must read for anyone involved in climate control or adaptation, whether they are the head of a global urban design and design practice, an entrepreneurial investor, a government-funded economic growth agency, or a researcher. I have already forwarded the newspaper to people I know in all these spaces. It will undoubtedly inform further articles in the series on clean tech and machine learning that CleanTechnica publishes, and the collected report on this.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Michael Barnard is Chief Strategist at TFIE Strategy Inc. He works with startups, existing companies and investors to identify opportunities for significant bottom-line growth and cost reduction in our rapidly transforming world. He is an editor of The Future is Electric, a medium publication. He regularly publishes analyzes of low-carbon technology and policies on sites such as Newsweek, Slate, Forbes, Huffington Post, Quartz, CleanTechnica and RenewEconomy, and his work is regularly included in textbooks. Articles from third parties about his analyzes and interviews have been published on dozens of news sites worldwide and have reached # 1 on Reddit Science. Much of his work comes from Quora.com, where Mike has been a top writer every year since 2012. It is available for consulting assignments, speaking assignments and management positions.









advertisement