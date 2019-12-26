advertisement

“Get in early” and “be prepared” are some of the pointers that experts in eastern Melbourne have directed to buyers looking to boost the market in the new year.

After a year that started slowly before a surge in confidence due to loose credit restrictions and lowest interest rates, agents across the region predicted higher growth for 2020.

advertisement

RELATED: Manningham Cover: Award-Winning Build Among Highlights



Whitehorse’s largest sales: column entrances, gold-class cinemas



Rose in thorny conditions Monash’s best sale for the year



Daniel Bolton, director of Fletchers Mooroolbark, said it was vital for buyers to organize their finances.

“The biggest thing we’re seeing now is unprepared buyers,” said Bolton.

“They get pre-approval, which is great, but they don’t get full funding and they offer real estate that needs to be funded.” Even if other buyers make offers for less than theirs, they come unconditionally.

“Line up all your ducks and get everything in order … an unconditional offer is much stronger.”

Julie Guiqian Wells, agent at Barry Plant Monash, said it is also important not to delay decisions when you find a suitable property.

“If you see a house that you really like, you have to buy it because a similar house will go up next week,” said Ms. Wells.

David McKay, agent at Fletchers Yarra Ranges, said he expected property prices to grow 5 to 10 percent in 2020.

“A lot of people should get in early and start looking, and if they like something, buy it,” he said.

“Often people wait around and then realize that things have gone up and they are losing the market price.”

Jim Chen, director of Buxton Box Hill, said that homebuyers shouldn’t despair if they think long-term, although buying early would be worth it.

“People were waiting for the market to go down even further earlier this year and they just missed it,” Chen said.

“If you want to buy a family home, you simply buy a property that suits you. You will never lose that money – if the price goes down, it will go up over the next few years. “

RT Edgar’s auctioneer Dennis Dellas said it was “dangerous” to look for short-term gains in the real estate market and it was best to simplify decisions.

“If you are really ready to buy or sell and it fits your needs, do what you have to do,” he said.

“If you organized the beans and the funding, it was great. If you think entering the real estate market is treated like a short-term game, this is a dangerous area. “

He said that when interest rates were low, it was a good time to look at real estate.

CONTINUE READING:

Collins House: Australia’s thinnest skyscraper finished



David Bromley: Artist helps refresh a friend’s Fitzroy pad



Cyclists buy a beach house at first sight on a ride in Frankston

jack.boronovskis@news.com.au

@jackboronovskis

advertisement