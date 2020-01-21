advertisement

Explosives experts successfully defused an unexploded American bomb from the Second World War in the west German city of Cologne on Tuesday, the authorities said.

The £ 1,100 bomb was found on Monday night during construction near the Rhine in the city center. During the defusing, a television station and the opera house had to be cleared. Shipping and air traffic were also interrupted before defusing began.

The officials have closed a bridge over the Rhine, through which most of the trains go to Cologne Central Station, one of the most important German railway hubs. The traffic interruption in Cologne led to delays in all German train traffic.

On January 13, German waste disposal experts successfully defused two bombs from the Second World War discovered in Dortmund, West Germany. Around 14,000 residents were evacuated from their homes before use.

The bombs weighed 550 pounds and were successfully deactivated on Sunday. The incident happened after officials closed the city’s main train station and ordered thousands of people to leave their homes before they started bombing, Deutsche Welle said.

As part of the preparations for the bomb removal, the authorities of Dortmund, the newest German city, evacuated residents from the surrounding area and patients from two hospitals.

According to the AP, the American and British bombs are just some of the many proven and unexploded bombs that have been discovered in Germany since the end of the war in 1945. This scenario has been widely observed across the country and sometimes resulted in mass evacuations for security reasons.

Last September, around 15,000 people were evacuated from the German city of Hanover after a 550-pound bomb was discovered and successfully disarmed, according to The Local.

In addition, around 60,000 people had to vacate their homes during one of the largest bomb disposal campaigns in Frankfurt after a 1.4-ton bomb was discovered and detonated in 2017. The huge, high-explosive bomb was used by the British Royal Air Force in World War II.

The Local reported during the Christmas vacation in 2016 that the German city of Augsburg had the largest evacuation of an unexploded bomb since the end of the war and 54,000 people had moved out of their houses. In this case, the evacuation took place on Christmas Eve and a 3.8-ton British bomb was brought to safety.

Almost 75 years after the war ended, unexploded bombs are often found in Germany. As a precaution, their disposal is associated with extensive evacuations.

Julia Mira contributed to this report.

