There was only room for a lecture on this year’s challenging snow pack. Experts are currently calling for caution when traveling in the hinterland.

The Heavy Hitter panel – including Wayne Flann (a part-time skier and popular avalanche blogger), Mitchell Sulkers (an avalanche safety instructor who comes to the hinterland about 150 days a year), Abby Cooper (a remote hinterland photographer) and Ross Berg (founder and director) by Altus Mountain Guides)–took a number of questions from presenter Natalie Austin and even stayed out of the crowd.

The focus of the discussion on January 23 – part of the Winterstoke Backcountry Festival, which was organized by Altus Mountain Guides – was the deep, multifaceted layer that formed at the beginning of the season and was reinforced by a cold period with relatively little snowfall.

(Faceted snow refers to snow grains that have turned into larger angular grains. These facets have weak ties to neighboring snow grains and are often referred to as sugary snow.)

While some think this year’s lineup is unusual for the coastal mountains, Sulkers said there are many precedents for it.

“It’s not a unique event in the history of snow cover in this area, but we don’t see it every few years,” he said.

Facets, he explained, form quickly when there is flat snow and cold temperatures. It is important to recognize that it takes “incredibly long to heal,” he said.

Flann then listed several years in which faceted layers formed at the beginning of the season to cause a significant avalanche risk later in the season.

“Personally, I don’t think you can really call it a coastal snow cover in the past 15 years,” said Flann. “Because we have these layers and we get facets and we have a deep frenzy and we get big avalanches.”

Another key topic of the lecture was security. The panelists encouraged the audience to exercise caution in the backcountry.

Berg noted that mountain climbing culture in the coastal mountains has traditionally been characterized by a “relaxed attitude” compared to those traveling inland or in the Rocky Mountains, which traditionally had more avalanche activity.

“Perhaps, as a community, we need to make more efforts to prepare for what’s going on,” he said.

The people in the Coast Mountains have the culture to say, “Oh, it’s the coast,” said Berg, adding that this is not a snowpack assessment.

“I think there is a cultural change in which we have to treat the coastal mountains as if we were inland or in the Rocky Mountains because the snowpack is not what it used to be.”

Cooper added that the nature of backcountry travel can quickly build trust and it is important that people don’t get cocky.

“People feel comfortable very quickly,” Cooper said.

It is therefore important that you check in to ensure that you do not get into situations that you are not prepared for by asking important questions.

“(Ask) why are you doing this? Do you have the basis for it? Are you dependent on other people?” said Cooper who encourages hinterland enthusiasts to think and plan before leaving.

