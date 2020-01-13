advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Danny Kingad is only 24 years old and already has the best that the flyweight division of the ONE Championship has to offer.

He now plans to build on this tremendous cage experience when he takes on Xie Wei at ONE: Fire & Fury at the Mall of Asia Arena later this month.

Kingad unanimously loses to Demetrious Johnson in the final of the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Championship last October.

Despite the defeat, not many athletes of his age can say that they did three laps with the legend.

At the beginning of his career he went from head to toe with the current flyweight world champion, Adriano Moraes, and won against top-class opponents such as Senzo Ikeda, Yuya Wakamatsu, Reece McLaren and Tatsumitsu Wada.

Kingad is confident that he can overcome his Chinese enemy who will make his debut in the main lineup.

“I am very grateful to have been confronted with the best flyweights here in ONE championship. It is definitely a big part of my growth as an athlete. I am dealing with (Adriano) Moraes who is good on the ground, (Yuya ) Wakamatsu, who is a power puncher, and Demetrious Johnson, who is super athletic and good in all areas of the game, ”said Kingad.

“I learned a lot from these games and it will be a great help in my preparation for Xie. I have great respect for Xie, but I believe that my skills and experience will bring me victory.”

Xie turned heads when he came out unscathed in Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series (OWS) last year, and that’s why Kingad doesn’t take this match lightly.

“I saw his previous fights and he was really impressive. It’s not easy to win five in a row. He has the strength and the skills and definitely deserves his place in the big league, ”he said.

Nonetheless, Kingad plans to take care of the business on his return to Manila as his focus is on moving the flyweight ladder back up.

“I have a mission to complete this year and I am ready to take any test you give me, especially on my first outing against Xie,” said Kingad.

“I’ll show how eager I am to return to the title fight.”

