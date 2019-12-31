advertisement

Expected to suffer heavy losses with a dangerous night: Fitzsimmons

December 31, 2019. Shane Fitzsimmons, RFS commissioner in Sydney, reports an update that will burn nearly 100 flames across New South Wales and is likely to worsen in the afternoon. Eight fires were on “emergency” level until 3:30 p.m., including the 226,000-hectare Currowan fire on the south coast of New South Wales, the 31,000-hectare fire in the Clyde Mountains near Batemans Bay, and the 26,000-hectare fire in the Green Valley east of Albury and the 64,000 hectare fire in the Green Valley. ha Countegany fire east of Cooma. Fitzsimmons predicts losses for businesses and real estate near South Nowra, Batemans Bay, and Cobargo. “We have to prepare for a significant number of properties, a significant number of homes that are likely to be damaged and / or destroyed,” says Fitzsimmonsa. “These fires have spread faster and further than the modeling suggested. It was a really terrible day. ”

