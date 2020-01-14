advertisement

A flood warning has been issued for Montrose while Dundee, Angus and Fife are still threatened.

Sepa indicates that floods are expected along the Angus coast due to high tides and the remains of Storm Brendan.

There are particular concerns for the Montrose region during high tide – between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The Sepa flood warning says: “A combination of high tides and prevailing weather conditions means that flooding from the sea is expected to affect lowlands, roads and properties along the coast from Angus to Montrose.

“Flooding in and around the lower parts of Montrose is possible. Flooding is expected to occur around high tide between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. “

A separate SEPA flood alert for Dundee and Angus says: “There is a risk of significant coastal flooding Tuesday and Wednesday due to higher than usual tides and large waves.

“This will increase the risk of flooding of lowlands and lowways and could affect exposed coastal properties.

“There could also be waves going beyond the coastal defenses. The riskiest periods are around the high tide which occurs in Arbroath around 4.30 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. and 5.45 p.m. Wednesday. “

The SEPA flood alert for Fife says: “This alert concerns coastal flooding. Due to a combination of high tides and storm surge tides, there is a risk of flooding by waves and spray overflows in the lower areas of the Fife coast on Tuesday afternoon.

“The biggest risk is around the high water period, which is at 4.30pm in Rosyth. The impact of high tides will be increased in certain regions by the action of southwest winds and waves. “

