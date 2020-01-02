advertisement

With the Golden Globes, note the following: it only has 87 voters, or just over 1% more than the Oscars. And these 87 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association bring with them a variety of competing agendas that allow us to predict what will sometimes drive them crazy.

Most of the time, however, they think that their voices will put them on the right side of the story. (I leave it up to you to decide whether last year’s selection of “Bohemian Rhapsody” for dramatic film and “Green Book” for comedy did, but the HFPA was certainly pleased that the academy more or less followed.)

Voters also like to spread wealth as their top films rarely cover too many categories. (“La La Land,” which went seven to seven in 2017, was a real anomaly.) In the television categories, the group focuses on finding shows and performances that are new to the contest – unlike the Emmys, almost never exist They show the same price in consecutive years.

advertisement

Also read: Golden Globes 2020: The full list of nominees

We believe this will happen at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday evening.

FILM CATEGORIES

Best film – drama

Nominees:

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Marriage story”

“1917”

“The Two Popes”

Marriage Story received more nominations, six than any other film – so why does it seem like an outsider here? Maybe because “The Irishman” and “1917” feel bigger and more important and because those who work with the group say that they also have a real passion for “The Two Popes”. When the voters choose the film, they have the most fun. Like last year on “Bohemian Rhapsody” and last year on “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”, this could to some extent be “The Two Popes” or even ” Joker “lead. If you want the larger film, it will be “Irish” or “1917”.

Unlike some Oscar voters, the HFPA has no problem with Netflix, which it treats very well. Even though “The Irishman” is more fissile and maybe not as popular overall, the weight of Martin Scorsese’s last word on gang films could give it a very easy edge.

Estimated winner: “The Irishman”

Also read: Golden Globes voters offer a shy list of nominees – with the exception of “Joker”

Best performance of an actress in a film – drama

Nominees:

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bomb”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Renée Zellweger has been the alleged leader in the channeling of Judy Garland in “Judy” for months. This will be her first real test, and Globes voters are unlikely to resist – but Charlize Theron’s appearance as Megyn Kelly in “Bombshell” broke late and picked up momentum so it cannot be excluded.

Estimated winner: Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Best performance by an actor in a film – drama

Nominees:

Christian Bale, “Ford vs. Ferrari”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Divorced father or disturbed loner? Adam Driver and Joaquin Phoenix are probably the two strongest competitors here, with Jonathan Pryce and Antonio Banderas worrying about a big surprise. Driver also has appearances in “The Report” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” to consolidate his resume, while a win in Phoenix would probably be the best way to spot “Joker” over which a number of voters loved at Globes.

Estimated winner: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Also read: The nominees of the Golden Globes 2020 react: from “excited” to “really blessed”

Best film – musical or comedy

Nominees:

“Dolemite is my name”

“JoJo Rabbit”

“Knife out”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Rocket Man”

The two most likely winners in this category have always been “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and “Jojo Rabbit”. However, numbers alone suggest that the earlier film has the upper hand: it received five nominations linked to “The Irishman” and “The Irishman” leave only “Marriage Story”, while “Jojo” only nominated in another category is actor in a comedy. The only thing that could harm “OUATIH” would be the long-standing tendency of the globes to spread the wealth. With Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as favorites in their categories and Quentin Tarantino as a possible pioneer for directing and screenplay, do you want to give something else an award here? Probably not – if you want to avoid a tarantino sweep, you will likely do so in a different category.

Predicted winner: “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Best performance by an actress in a film – musical or comedy

Nominees:

Ana de Armas, “Knife off”

Awkwafina, “The farewell”

Cate Blanchett: “Where are you going, Bernadette?”

Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”

Emma Thompson, “Late Night”

While Blanchett and Thompson are legends, their films have not been widely distributed. Nominations in other categories suggest that “Knives Out” and “The Farewell” are the two films that voters like the most, and Awkwafina is certainly the person in this group who prefers to see the HFPA on the Globes stage would like to.

Estimated winner: Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Also read: Golden Globes nominations by numbers: Netflix rules in television and film

Best performance by an actor in a film – musical or comedy

Nominees:

Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”

Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite is my name”

While Taron Egerton would help the HFPA justify the “musical” part of the name of this category, he has the disadvantage of being in a two-icon category, Leonardo DiCaprio and Eddie Murphy, both in popular films. Murphy has a real chance, especially if voters try to spread prosperity, but DiCaprio is likely to have more support.

Estimated winner: Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Best director – cinema film

Nominees:

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

This is tough. If “1917” or “The Irishman” win in the “Drama” category, it makes sense that Sam Mendes or Martin Scorsese should win here. However, the two categories have only had two matches in the past six years, and globe voters could easily switch to Quentin Tarantino or Bong Joon Ho, whose films are likely to win in the comedy or foreign language categories.

Bong is the real wild card here – globe rules prevented his film from being nominated in one of the top two film categories, and voters could make a big statement with this award (or the screenplay award). I suspect Tarantino, but I’m tempted to go with the bong.

Estimated winner: Quentin Tarantino, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Also read: Golden Globes’ Female Director Snub makes awards “more irrelevant,” says the head of the USC Inclusion Initiative

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a movie

Nominees:

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Annette Bening, “The Report”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie, “Bomb”

A vote for Laura Dern also recognizes her performance in “Little Women” and gives “Marriage Story” a victory, making her a strong contender. But will Jennifer Lopez’s star power and pole dance in “Hustlers” be enough to convince voters that they want them on stage? Probably.

Estimated winner: Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a movie

Nominees:

Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

In an impressive array of actors, almost all of whom are starring in their films, they could be one step ahead of the most indisputable film star. In fact, Brad Pitt is probably one of the safest bets for an “OUATIH” win.

Estimated winner: Brad Pitt, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Also read: “Honey Boy” director Alma Har’el tears up golden globes for director Noms: “They don’t represent us”

Best screenplay – movie

Nominees:

Noah Baumbach, “Marriage History”

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, “Parasite”

Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”

By combining original scripts and adaptations in a single category, Globe voters have created a strong field in which any of the film nominees could potentially win. If Quentin Tarantino isn’t recognized as the best director, he’s likely to win here. However, if he is recognized as a director, it could be a place for one of the other nominees.

Parasite is absolutely possible, as is The Two Popes, but this may be the easiest place to honor Noah Baumbach and Marriage Story.

Estimated winner: Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”

Best film – animated

Nominees:

“Frozen II”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“The Lion King”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

The latest installments of “Frozen”, “How to Train Your Dragon” and “Toy Story” have all won in this category, but will voters want to return to one of these franchise companies a second time? And Disney hasn’t even submitted The Lion King’s “Live Action” remake as an animated film to the Globes, so chances of winning in a category it didn’t want to be small.

If voters reject a continuation, this will help “Missing Link,” the only non-sequel or remake in this category, and a film by Laika, a company that has eagerly wooed the HFPA. (Of course everyone else too.) I choose the sequel that feels the least like its predecessor, “Toy Story 4”, to win in a close race with “Missing Link”.

Estimated winner: “Toy Story 4”

Also read: Golden Globes: “Toy Story 4” helped Josh Cooley focus on Pixar during the difficult transition

Best film – foreign language

Nominees:

“The good bye”

“Les Misérables”

“Pain and fame”

“Parasite”

“Portrait of a Burning Lady”

“The Farewell” is an audience-pleasing film that would have been nominated in the “Comedy” category without the Globes rules, which exclude foreign language films from this category. However, “Parasite” also has nominations for directing and script. The HFPA is smart enough to know that they look stupid when they award the prize for something else.

Estimated winner: “Parasite”

Best original score – cinema film

Nominees:

“Motherless Brooklyn”

“Little woman”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Marriage story”

If Joaquin Phoenix doesn’t win for “Joker,” this category could be the film’s consolation prize – and while that would be musically an adventurous choice, globe voters usually don’t become adventurous here. In fact, they usually choose the most obvious choice, which is clearly Thomas Newman’s key point for “1917” this year, about his cousin’s Randy’s more intimate work on “Marriage Story”.

Estimated winner: “1917”

Also read: How the composer Thomas Newman from 1917 avoided adding “Gloom on Gloom” to the film music of the First World War

Best original cinema film

Nominees:

“Beautiful Spirits” by “Cats”

“(I will love myself again” by “Rocketman”

“Into the Unknown” from “Frozen 2”

“Spirit” by “The Lion King”

“Stand Up” by “Harriet”

At one point, I might have suggested that Globes voters would boast of having nominated Taylor Swift when the academy didn’t even nominate them for the song she wrote for Andrew Cats’ film “Cats” a fiasco of epic proportions, HFPA members know they will be ridiculous if they give the film any prizes.

Robert Lopez and Kristin Anderson-Lopez won Oscars for the original “Frozen” and for “Coco”, but they both lost to the Globes and could face too many celebrities here. Cynthia Erivo has a real chance to win for “Stand Up” from the movie she also starred in, and she appears to have impressed voters at her HFPA press conference. But Elton John for “Rocketman” and Beyonce for “The Lion King” are also impressive. I give Elton a little advantage because they liked his film enough to also give him nominations for pictures and actors.

Predicted Winner: “I Will Love Me Again” by “Rocketman”

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Best TV series – drama

Nominees:

“Big Little Lies”

“The crown”

“Kill Eva”

“The morning show”

“Succession”

The globes rarely have repeat winners in this category – which is not a problem considering that last year’s winner, The Americans, is now out of the air. But an otherwise strong competitor, The Crown, won in this category three years ago, and Big Little Lies won four awards in 2017 when HFPA and HBO claimed it was a limited rather than a continued series.

These past victories could boost two newer shows, “Succession” and “The Morning Show”, given HFPA’s love of finding and welcoming first year shows and the fact that its members are said to have “The Morning Show” love “I will go with season 1 of this show that beats season 2 of” Succession “.

Estimated winner: “The Morning Show”

Also read: “Morning Joe” speaks out against Republicans repeating Putin conversation topics

Best actress performance in a television series – drama

Nominees:

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman could be irresistible for what she did to take on the role of Queen Elizabeth in “The Crown” – but if the two nominees for the “Morning Show” don’t vote, this show could also win here. It’s been 17 years since Jennifer Aniston won a globe and voters might want to welcome her back.

Estimated winner: Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Best performance by an actor in a television series – drama

Nominees:

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

“Game of Thrones” and “Mr. Robot have had enough success with Globes that these shows don’t need last season’s farewell gifts from the HFPA, and Tobias Menzies is probably a less likely winner than his castmate Olivia Colman from” The Crown “in In their category, while voters would undoubtedly love the energy Billy Porter would bring to the stage, Brian Cox and “Succession” are just too impressive.

Estimated winner: Brian Cox, “Succession”

Also read: 17 best TV memes of 2019: from succession theme song to GOT coffee cup (photos)

Best TV series – musical or comedy

Nominees:

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The wonderful Mrs. Maisel”

“The politician”

“The Kominsky Method” won last year. Since “Glee” in 2010-2011, a series in this category has not won the globe, and “Kominsky” does not seem to do that either. “Maisel” won two years ago, so it also scores a notch, while “Barry” was nominated last year. If voters are really looking for something new, it’s “The Politician” – but “Fleabag” is nominated for the first time and was the hottest show at Emmys this year.

The question is whether the HFPA wants to choose something that the television academy has already honored – and I suspect that the second season of “Fleabag” was so cool that they will do just that.

Estimated winner: “Fleabag”

Best performance by an actress in a television series – musical or comedy

Nominees:

Christina Applegate, “Dead for me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Wonderful Woman Maisel”

Kirsten Dunst, “Towards a God in Central Florida”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Phoebe Waller Bridge, “Fleabag”

Rachel Brosnahan has won in this category for two consecutive years, but the globes have only had the same winner for three consecutive years when Sarah Jessica Parker did it from 1999 to 2001. There is too much competition for Brosnahan to do so, especially in the form of Kirsten Dunst and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Haze has the newer show, but Waller Bridge is the hottest star of the year.

Estimated winner: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Also read: How “Fleabag” creator Star Phoebe Waller-Bridge undertook a journey from Hot Priest to James Bond

Best performance by an actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Nominees:

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Ben Platt, “The Politician”

Paul Rudd, “Living with yourself”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Douglas won last year. Haders would be the obvious choice, except that he was nominated last year and voters could look for someone on a newer show, either Ben Platt for “The Politician” or Ramy Youssef for “Ramy”. The episode of “Barry” was pretty great and the show came out particularly well in season two.

Estimated winner: Bill Hader, “Barry”

Best TV series or movie for television

Nominees:

“Catch-22”

“Chernobyl”

“Fosse / Verdon”

“The loudest voice”

“Incredible”

Shockingly, HFPA voters completely overlooked “When They See Us” in this category. Since the Ava DuVernay mini-series is canceled, the strongest candidates are probably the Emmy winner “Chernobyl”. the latest show, “Incredible”; and the most striking, “Fosse / Verdon”. “Chernobyl” would be the obvious choice and “Incredible” the trendy one, but I hear that voters really loved “Fosse / Verdon”.

Estimated winner: “Fosse / Verdon”

Also read: How ‘Fosse / Verdon’ coped with the #MeToo moment without turning Fosse into a ‘one-dimensional punching bag’

Best performance by an actress in a limited series or a movie for television

Nominees:

Kaitlyn Dever, “Incredible”

Joey King, “The Deed”

Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”

Merritt Wever, “Incredible”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse / Verdon”

Helen Mirren is Helen Freakin ‘Mirren. Merritt Wever is an Emmy favorite who has never been nominated for a globe. So they owe her something. And Michelle Williams shines as Gwen Verdon in the mini series that the voters in this category like the most.

Estimated winner: Michelle Williams, “Fosse / Verdon”

Best performance by an actor in a limited series or film for television

Nominees:

Christopher Abbott, “Catch-22”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse / Verdon”

If a “Fosse / Verdon” sweep is unlikely, which I think is hard to miss Jared Harris in “Chernobyl”. And it will also be difficult for the HFPA not to give anything to this powerful mini series.

Estimated winner: Jared Harris, “Tschernobyl”

Also read: Jared Harris on How word of mouth turned ‘Chernobyl’ into a hit

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, a limited series or a movie for television

Nominees:

Patricia Arquette, “The Deed”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Toni Collette, “Incredible”

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Almost everyone in season 1 of “Big Little Lies” received an award – so why not HFPA favorite Meryl Streep for season 2? Helena Bonham Carter and Toni Collette might provide some good reasons why not, but voters will remember how Streep stole the show the last time she stepped on the Globes stage.

Estimated winner: Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, a limited series or a movie for television

Nominees:

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

I would say Andrew Scott of “Fleabag” is the favorite, but I think that would make three globes – and only two series in the past decade, “Homeland” and “Glee”, won so many awards in a single show. (Three mini-series did the same.) Despite the possibility of a Kieran-Culkin victory, how can you not give the hot priest an award, especially after the Emmys haven’t even nominated him?

Estimated winner: Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

19 Golden Globes nominations for snubs and surprises, from “When They See Us” to Cate Blanchett (Photos)

Who was a surprise and who was not included in the Golden Globe Award nominations on December 9th?

Snub: Robert De Niro

“The Irishman” was very popular with the Globes, including the nod for his two co-stars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci in the “supporting actor” category, but De Niro himself went away empty-handed. Netflix

Surprise: Cate Blanchett for “Where’d You Go Bernadette?”

Cate Blanchett’s appearance in Richard Linklater’s “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” Was pretty much forgotten as the film was a late summer release that wasn’t on the festival circuit and the film was a critical disappointment at the box office given its pedigree. It’s a good thing the HFPA remembers because it’s phenomenal in a light-hearted but complex role. Annapurna

Snub: “Game of Thrones”

“Game of Thrones”, one of the most celebrated shows of all time, was loved only by lead actor Kit Harington on Monday. At the Emmys this year, the show won five out of ten nominations. HBO

Surprise: Ana de Armas for “Knives Out”

Ana de Armas was great in “Knives Out”, but her nomination surprised some, especially since “Hustlers” Constance Wu was excluded.

Snub: “The story of the maid”

The Hulu show had big wins for “The Handmaid’s Tale” last year, but this year the show with Elisabeth Moss-Front couldn’t even get a nomination. Hulu

Surprise: Annette Bening for “The Report”

Annette Bening plays Senator Dianne Feinstein in Scott Z. Burns’ dense but devastating drama about how the CIA tried to cover up the use of torture and “enhanced interrogation techniques” after 9/11. Her co-star Adam Driver as investigator Daniel J. Jones also deserved it, but he was nominated for his work in “Marriage Story”. Amazon

Snub: “When you see us”

Niecy Nash and Jharrel Jerome were predicted to be nominated, and the show was expected to at least nod for the Best TV Limited series – but there was absolutely nothing. Shocking, especially because it received the most love the day before at the Critics Choice Awards and Jerome won the Emmy. Netflix

Surprise: “Catch-22” The underrated Hulu war drama “Catch-22” received some surprise nominations in the Limited Series category and for star Christopher Abbott. And this gives the HFPA the opportunity to invite George Clooney to the ceremony. Hulu

Snub: Noah Baumbach as best director Baumbach was featured for his film “Marriage Story” in a category that included Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”), Sam Mendes (“1917”), Todd Phillips (“Joker”), Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”) and Quentin Tarantino (“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”). Fierce competition, but still surprising. Netflix

Surprise: “Two Popes” in Best Drama and Jonathan Pryce in Best Actor “The Two Popes” is a delightful film, but it could be the easiest among the other very serious drama nominees. And Jonathan Pryce as Pope Francis is a surprise because he beat people like Robert De Niro in “The Irishman” even though he has a lot in common with the Pope. Netflix

Snub: Lupita Nyong’o for “us”

After Nyong’o won the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actress for her role in Jordan Peele’s “Us”, we thought the HFPA could do the same. However, the actress got no love on Monday. Universal

Surprise: Reese Witherspoon for “Morning Show”

These Apple TV + subscriptions must be fresh for voters because they nominated not only Jennifer Aniston for her work on “The Morning Show” but also Reese Witherspoon to give the show two lead nominations in the same category. Apple TV +

Snub: “Uncut Gemstones”

Adam Sandler’s “Uncut Gems” didn’t like it at all, although the National Board of Review just named him one of the 10 best films of the year and Sandler was even named Best Actor. The New York film Critics Circle honored the Safdie Brothers for the film with the Best Director Award. A24

Surprise: Christina Applegate

Applegate was wonderful in “Dead To Me” and definitely deserves recognition, but given the other heavy hitters who could have been nominated, this could be a surprise. For example, Julia Louis-Dreyfus was left out for “Veep”. Netflix

Snub: “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Film”

What is the opposite of “Yes, bitch!” Oh, right: no, bitch! We waited six years to find out what happened to Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) and actually got a very good movie with this answer – and yet no Golden Globe nomination?!? Even Aaron himself was left in the cold – and we’re not talking about where he ends up. Come on, dog. Netflix

Surprise: Ramy Youssef

Youssef was nominated in the “Best Appearance” category by an actor in a television series – musical or comedy – along with Ben Platt, Bill Hader, Michael Douglas and Paul Rudd. Ted Danson (“The Good Place”) was excluded. Hulu

Snub: Jeremy Strong The amount of crap Kendall Roy (Strong) had to suffer with “Succession” this season and not even a lousy Golden Globe nomination? OK, so there is nothing “bad” about a Globes nod, but this nudge is sure. Don’t get us wrong, Brian Cox is very deserving and probably shared the vote in a “Ford vs. Ferrari” scenario by Christian Bale-Matt Damon, but Jeremy was as deserving as his big poppa with a small screen. That rap alone! Good to see that (TV) lil ‘bro Roman (Kieran Culkin, the actual lil’ bro of Macauley Culkin) was recognized in its own category. HBO

Snub: Female directors Again, no woman was nominated in the “Best Director” category, although this year was filled with critically acclaimed films by women. Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Melisa Matsoukas (“Queen & Slim”), Marielle Heller (“A Nice Day in the Neighborhood”) and Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”) were left out, for example. Sony

Snub: “Honey Boy” Alma Har’el’s film was also completely closed – not even Shia LaBeouf received a hint because he had portrayed his own father in the film based on his own life.

Previous slide

Next slide

Cate Blanchett and Reese Witherspoon also received surprise nods while Jeremy Strong was excluded from “Succession”

Who was a surprise and who was not included in the Golden Globe Award nominations on December 9th?

advertisement