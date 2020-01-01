advertisement

Coordinator Mike Groh and the “O” plan to make some adjustments after the Seahawks limited them to nine points during the teams’ regular seasonal meetings

PHILADELPHIA – Tuesday’s press conferences with Eagle’s offensive coordinator Mike Groh and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz offered a remarkable contrast.

Groh admitted that the appearance of the Eagles, which were introduced to the Seattle Seahawks in their regular seasonal meeting, which was won on November 24 by Seattle (November 17-9), has changed. The teams will compete against each other again on Sunday in the wildcard round of the playoffs.

“We have to do a great job of changing the things we do,” said Groh. “We know that they do a damn good job in Seattle. Have great respect for the coaching staff and the players. You have smart players. “

According to Seahawks linebacker K.J. they were so smart that they knew exactly what was going to happen on certain screen passes. Wright.

“Yes, we assume that we will only drive the same as last time, so that he probably won’t expect it,” joked Groh.

Schwartz, on the other hand, believes it is not worth trying to change the defense, as Seattle and quarterback Russell Wilson haven’t seen anything yet.

“We don’t change much from week to week,” he said. “I think (Wilson) probably had a good idea of ​​what we would do when we first met them.

“It’s the playoffs. There won’t be a lot of surprises on either side of the ball. It’s going to be about execution. It’s about teamwork. It’s about toughness and basics. I think these things have more to do with the game than that they can think of something new or that we can come up with something new. “

Both approaches are understandable.

The offense must change after a terrible performance, especially by quarterback Carson Wentz, in the first meeting. Wentz was responsible for four of the Eagles’ five sales, with two interceptions associated with two lost fiddles.

What was as striking as the five sales was the lack of explosive games. The Eagles only had two games net 20 yards or more, and one of them was assisted by a 15-yard penalty.

The #Eagles Dallas Goedert, wearing a “The East Is Not Enough” t-shirt, talks about the impact of today’s narrow limits: pic.twitter.com/g40hNp1pbM

– Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) December 30, 2019

As bad as Wentz was, it still turned out to be a low-score game determined by eight points. This is also why the defensive figures have to take care of the business like at home so that the team has the chance to win the rematch.

“Going into the playoffs is more about execution and teamwork and all of those things,” said Schwartz. “We have been in this situation for about a month now and our boys understand the stakes involved in things like that. It will definitely be nice to have the home crowd behind us. I think our players have some energy draw. ” It’s hard not to feel it.

“I already said that. From the moment you park your car in the parking lot, you feel the energy from our stadium. Our players use it so it is much easier to play like this at home. Russell Wilson is a guy who changes a lot of scrimmage games. I was just watching him against Minnesota and the game was at home for them and there were a lot more controls in turn. It’s much easier for them to change the game (at home). Our crowd can help us in this way too. “

Extra points

Groh explained to Josh Perkins, who went through a touchdown against the Giants on Sunday, the 24-yard pass against the grain and the confidence the team in Wentz has to get a throw that is much more likely to happen Touchdown to be returned when intercepted.

“It was a designed motion game in which we got Carson out of our pockets and obviously wanted to fake to the left and start out on the field. Perk did a really good job,” said Groh of the play of the past few weeks, and Perk with his expanded role obviously got the repetitions only in the last week or so.

“We have unique reporting that we might not have expected and I thought Perk did a really good job breaking through the field before security there.” And then Carson, we know how good he is outside the pocket, but he has the arm strength to throw it the way he did and put it directly on top of him. Perfect speed to finish the pass and a great job from Perk to get it done. “

In terms of right-back Lane Johnson, his ankle injury is likely still affecting two positions on the offensive line, as Groh and head coach Doug Pederson have refused to say whether Matt Pryor, who after Brandon Brooks’ (defeat) defeat on the shoulder on the right side, the season in question is on Sunday, would stay here as soon as Johnson returns.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai has pinpointed the right point of attack and will likely be the first choice on the right after Johnson has returned.

