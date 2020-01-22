advertisement

A weekly look at Bucks County Area High School Wrestling

After many years of knowing in advance which team would likely win the PIAA District One Class 3A Dual Meet title – i.e. H. Council Rock South, Upper Perkiomen, Boyertown – we should have some intrigue this time.

Yes, the Golden Hawks are second and have won the last three double championship titles, but it looks like they are moving closer together as all the top teams are closer together.

The 16 team competition will start on Thursday with games at Council Rock South and West Chester Rustin as each team will participate in the wrestling once. Lose Thursday and you’re out

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and first consolation round will take place on January 31st in Upper Dublin. The finals and consy finals are also scheduled for Saturday in Upper Dublin.

Quakertown, which to a large extent was no longer in the state’s rankings due to its 36:20 victory against Council Rock South in class 3A, is the best starting position for Council Rock North with Spring-Ford in positions 3 and 7 in 4th place.

Funny what difference a year can make, considering that the Panthers were ninth last year and lost eighth in the first round against Neshaminy.

Central Bucks East is placed seventh while Neshaminy is placed eighth. The Patriots defeated Neshaminy 39-27 in the Big Red Duals two weeks ago.

If the form holds, as it says here, Quakertown would beat Council Rock North in one semi-final and Council Rock South in the other semi-final with Spring-Ford.

The Golden Hawks and the Rams are very familiar, considering that the two have met in the championship game in the past two seasons.

The top 4 finalists will get a seat at the PIAA double event, which begins on February 3rd at their home locations with a pigtail round before moving to Hershey on February 6th for the main draw.

Last year the Golden Hawks did a fantastic run in Hershey and finished fourth.

In class 2A, the second cast Faith Christian will achieve his third consecutive title if he defeats Conwell-Egan with the highest seed.

These two teams are the only ones registered in the 2A part, and only the winner qualifies for the PIAA State Duals.

Well done

Delayed congratulations to Junior Kyle Hauserman of Council Rock North for taking his 100th career win earlier this month.

It is quite an achievement to get 100 wins at any point in your career. As a junior, it’s really something.

Not surprising

The New Jersey Blair Academy, apparently the country’s best ever prep program, defeated the Wyoming Seminary between 31 and 24 in a battle of the country’s two best programs.

The Buccaneers of Blair Academy, which have won an astonishing 40 of the last 45 National Prep School tournament titles, took second place in the polls, but will overtake the Blue Knights and take first place in the next poll.

The Buccaneers wrestle this way in a blue moon and if they do, it’s worth the trip to see them. You will of course also participate in the Lehigh University National Prep Tournament on February 21st and 22nd.

