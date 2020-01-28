advertisement

The Arrow series finale is just over 24 hours away, and if there’s a word that describes it, it’s obviously the following: Emotional. This will be an incredibly powerful start to the series with many different highs and lows. There will be a tremendous feeling of loss, but there will also be opportunities for hope. There is the return of Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity and in the end a chance for her to possibly be with Oliver again. This is the only way we can record what we saw at the end of season 7 on the monitor. This is the narrative that we will continue to support in almost every way imaginable.

Rest assured that the goal seems to be to make sure that almost every character gets an end when entering the finals. Showrunner Beth Schwartz said in an interview with TVLine on the subject:

“It was very important to me and (Arrowverse EP) Marc (Guggenheim) to honor all of our characters. We spent a lot of time brainstorming all of our characters, whether they were regulars in season 8 or were series regulars in season 1. We really wanted to give everyone a satisfactory ending so they can imagine how their lives will be after Show would look like. “

Another reason for this kind of tender care is that there are stories afterwards for these characters. We know that Mia, Dinah and Laurel could all end up in their own spin-off series at The CW. In the meantime, Diggle will be featured in at least one episode of The Flash, and we would imagine that all of the surviving characters could show up somewhere in the coming weeks and months.

In the end, remember that for many of us fans from the outside, this is a big common universe, but for the people from the inside. This is a family. This is a world that we imagine will continue to be part of it as long as it lasts.

