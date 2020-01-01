advertisement

The exclusive MLS franchise in Charlotte has found a sports director, bringing on board Zoran Krneta, who is the founder of an England-based sports agency.

Krneta, who becomes the first member of the team’s front office staff, is set to start work on his new post after his work permit is approved. The Charlotte franchise will begin playing in 2021 at Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL’s Panthers Carolina.

“Zoran is the executive we sought to lead us in our pursuit of building a consistently high-performance team, including victory in our first season,” Tepper Sport and Entertainment president Tom Glick said in a statement. “We are pleased to confirm his appointment and also to place him immediately on the matter when we begin our journey.”

Tepper Sports and Entertainment owns as the new MLS franchise of the Panthers and Charlotte.

Krneta is the co-founder of sports agency Star Sports & Entertainment, which has placed players in the English Premier League, MLS, La Liga in Spain and Serie A in Italy.

