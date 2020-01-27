advertisement

Do you want to expand your Philips Hue smart lighting installation without breaking the bank? Well, today is the perfect day to do it, because Amazon has renewed the bulbs in stock and you can save a lot of money compared to buying new ones. 4-pack renewed Philips Hue White A19 LED Smart Bulbs are on sale today for $ 41.99, representing just $ 10.50 each. And for areas where you want to add some color to the mix, $ 50 is Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulbs with support for 16 million different colors up to $ 39.99 each.

Philips Hue White A19 LED Smart Bulbs (4-pack)

Automate your lighting with Philips Hue and control your lighting at home or on the road. Create light schemes with the Philips Hue app and never come home to a dark house.

These lamps require the Hue Bridge (available separately) for the full Hue experience and fit standard-sized table lamps.

Install the LED lamps as you would install normal lamps and connect them to the Hue Bridge, which allows you to control lamps and overhead lights equipped with smart light bulbs via the Philips Hue app.

Easily expand your lighting system with accessories (sold separately), such as a Hue Dimmer Switch, Hue Tap or Hue Motion Sensor. Connect it for automation with your existing Nest or SmartThings system.

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulb

Choose between millions of colors and shades of white light to illuminate your home, operate wirelessly with your smartphone or tablet and synchronize your light impressively with music, games and films.

This lamp requires the Hue Bridge (available separately) for the full Hue experience, and fits standard table and floor lamps. Enjoy richer shades of green, cyan and blue with improved design.

Install the LED lamp as you would install normal lamps and then connect them to the Hue Bridge, which allows you to control smart bulb-equipped lamps and skylights via the Philips Hue app.

Easily expand your lighting system with accessories (sold separately), such as a Hue Dimmer Switch, Hue Tap or Hue Motion Sensor. Connect it for automation with your existing Nest or SmartThings system.

Image source: Philips Hue

