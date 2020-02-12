advertisement

For the first time, an exotic pest was discovered in Australia that can decimate crops overnight.

Authorities have found six armyworm butterflies in the northern Torres islands of Saibai and Erub last fall.

The pest comes from the tropical and subtropical regions of America.

Since 2016, it has spread rapidly to other parts of the world.

The larvae are known to eat more than 350 species of plants, including corn, cotton, rice, sorghum, sugar cane, wheat, and vegetables and fruits.

Without control measures, it can destroy crops overnight if the population is high.

Adult moths can travel 100 km in one night, which means that they can spread quickly.

The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries in Queensland is working with the Australian government and industry associations and communities to assess the spread and threat of the pest and to develop a response strategy.

There is no indication yet that it has spread to the mainland. As a precaution, however, traps are set up in North and Central Queensland.

According to Biosecurity Queensland, the country will also work closely with traditional landowners in the region to control plant and soil movement between the islands and the mainland, as well as between Papua New Guinea and the Torres Strait Islands.

What is the autumn army worm?

* This exotic pest is a large brown moth with a striped caterpillar larval stage

* It is a different type of army worm than is common in South Australia

Where does it come from

* It comes from tropical and subtropical parts of America

* Since 2016, it has spread quickly to other parts of the world

Is it found in Australia?

* It was discovered in the northern Torres Strait Islands of Saibai and Erub last week

* This is the first time that it has been found anywhere in Australia

Why is that a problem?

* Larvae can decimate overnight harvests

* You eat more than 350 species of plants, including wheat, sorghum, cotton, corn, fruits and vegetables

* The R strain found in Torres Street prefers rice, millet and pasture grasses, but still eats other plants

* Adult moths can fly up to 100 km every night

What is being done

* The authorities are trying to assess the extent to which they have spread

* Traps are set up in North and Central Queensland

* These traps are baited with pheromones to attract male moths

* Authorities will also step up monitoring of illegal imports or transfers of infected plant material

* Everyone should report biosecurity Queensland signs of a pest on 13.25.23

