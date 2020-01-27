advertisement

Looking for planets outside our own solar system, scientists have seen a number of interesting planet types that we simply do not have in our necks of the cosmic forest. So-called ‘hot Jupiter’ planets are such a type, and new research suggests they are even more bizarre than previously thought.

Hot Jupiters are, as their name suggests, gas giant planets that are much hotter than Jupiter itself. These planets circle very close to their host star, and that makes them far too hot to support life of any kind (we assume). Now scientists using data from NASA’s Spitzer space telescope suggest that some of these planets are so hot that they are actually falling apart and reforming before our eyes.

According to the study, published in Astrophysical Journal Letters, the hydrogen molecules on the star-facing side of the ultra-hot Jupiter planet known as KELT-9b are torn apart by the intense heat that flows from the host star. Those molecules can only reform if they swirl back to the dark side of the planet.

“This type of planet is so extreme in temperature, it’s a bit separate from many other exoplanets,” said University of Chicago lead author Megan Mansfield in a statement. “There are some other hot Jupiters and ultra-hot Jupiters that are not that hot, but still warm enough that this effect should take place.”

Planets such as KELT-9b are not really common, and that may be due to the extreme conditions under which they exist. In this case, the ultra-hot Jupiter revolves around its star every day and a half on earth. That is an incredibly close relationship between a star and a planet, and it is still unclear how long such planets can exist before they are essentially torn apart.

Image source: NASA / JPL-Caltech

