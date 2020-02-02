advertisement

My first column after Brexit. An economic column with a hint of finance. Topics that seem strange, perhaps irrelevant. Britain’s exit from the EU is the result of a cultural – tribal – struggle in which victory was total. Despite the rhetoric about healing, meeting, and closing, there was no effort to reach the vanquished. The division remains as deep as it is wide.

The cultural war is metastatic. The BBC is doomed to fail. What happens next will be unfortunate, but the BBC itself is partly to blame. His flagship programs have made “false equivalence” absurd, while promoting extremism that balance should avoid. The BBC Question Time has long become a game show. The modern incarnation offers perverse voyeurism for those who want to watch intellectually challenged people who shout at each other with half-hearted prejudices. Simon Cowell and Louis Walsh missed a trick.

The economic consequences of Brexit are irrelevant. The first task is the eviction from the headlines. Boris Johnson has now declared Brexit void.

Brexiteers recognize that the auto industry, if not all of its production, will have come down. Gove, Javid and Johnson have advised the UK economy to prepare for border controls. The Chancellor informed the companies that they had years to prepare for it. Nobody, including Gove, Javid, or Johnson, shows signs of knowing what “it” is.

They want a Canadian-style free trade agreement. The EU repeatedly explains how Canada differs from the UK. However, both sides receive an incentive to make a deal this year, and the Canadian option can be adjusted.

The only realistic option is a simple, limited trade agreement. The EU will not even go that far unless the British admit “level playing field”, fishing and ECJ participation. Far too many concessions for the Brexit Ultras. But for Johnson?

Groundhog Day: “No deal” threats are amplified. The previous “offer” of zero tariffs on EU imports in the event that no agreement is reached has disappeared. Instead, companies are informed of extensive border controls in the event that no agreement is reached. The message is simple: “Brexit means obstacles to free trade with the EU. We will let you know how bad they will be. “

Once that would have made the headlines. It is hardly mentioned today. Brexit is a cultural war in which the economy suffers acceptable collateral damage.

Johnson’s other goal of “ascending” will be difficult to achieve. The railways are at the center of plans for the north. A railway line worth over £ 100bn – HS2 – will be the first of many infrastructure projects that aim at great leveling. A decision is imminent. The routing of HS2 near Coventry indicates a commonality with Brexit.

Regional development is something that many countries have not achieved. Not out of effort or lack of money. When the economic reasons for a city have disappeared, it is difficult to at least restore it by dictation. Regeneration happens, but usually only through a fleeting relationship with politics. They say they want to move up, but the damage to London could be the only consequence. You will still declare victory.

A federal United Kingdom – a delegated power – is required for economic development. Maybe necessary to keep the Union together. Federalism has an acronym that probably means its fate: FUK.

Scotland’s dilemma is that it doesn’t want to have anything to do with English nativism, but that the economic cost of Brexit is a clear lesson on the consequences of going it alone. Scotland is therefore divided.

Conceptions of British tolerance, English restraint, decency and pragmatism painted a picture of the extraordinary. That is gone. It was an Orwellian imagination. The English are no different than the rest of us. In my opinion, this is the greatest lesson from Brexit.

Orwell’s 1946 words summarize the Brexit: “We are all capable of believing things that we know are untrue, and then, when we have finally proven ourselves to be wrong, shamelessly distort the facts to show that we were right. Intellectually, it is possible to continue this process indefinitely: the only verification is that sooner or later a false belief will come up against reality, usually on a battlefield. ”

The left never forgave Orwell that she was right with Russia. Echoes of these fantasies can be seen in Labor’s official discharge from Corbyn’s election distance. It was all the fault of the voters. The work prepares the ground for the next defeat, the next election error in four or five years. This is important: a two or three day Johnson administration.

Will reality penetrate? The remains say that Brexiteers now have the consequences. That is naive. Throwing sand in the wheels of British trade with the EU costs jobs, tax revenues and much more. Britain will either be poorer or much poorer. The important half of the UK couldn’t care less.

The analysis shows that “elective leave is associated with older age, white ethnicity, low level of education, less use of smartphones and the Internet, benefits, health impairment and low life satisfaction,” report EleonoraAlabrese, Sascha Becker, Thiemo Fetzer and Dennis Novy in Who voted for Brexit? (European Journal of Political Economy, 2019). This study is one of many that all come to similar results. Simply quoting such facts is no longer permissible in the cultural war. Just as unacceptable is the indication that the legitimate grievances of the typical vacation voters are not addressed by Brexit.

