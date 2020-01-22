advertisement

A Perthshire photographer with Down Syndrome who has difficulty speaking who communicates through his work will open an exhibit this week.

David Cormack, 31, has already exhibited his work in London and Glasgow and will inaugurate a week-long exhibition on Saturday at the Goldfinch Gallery in Comrie where he lives.

© DC Thomson

advertisement

David Cormack of Comrie.

His father Iain said that David communicates well through visual means, including his photographic work, drawing and painting.

Iain said, “He has a good eye for it and it helps him communicate and show people what he has done.

“He has loved his photography and has been doing it for about 10 to 11 years and he carries his camera wherever he goes.

© David Cormack

Some pictures of David Cormack.

“He photographs everything he sees and uses it both as a communication tool and as an aid to expression.”

David’s work has already been exhibited in Kew Gardens, The Proud Gallery Central and The OXO Building in London through the My Perspective exhibitions which are constantly on tour around the world.

Her work has also been published in Shifting Perspectives – a book that brings together the work of people with Down syndrome and the work of other professional photographers studying the lives of people with Down syndrome.

He was also exhibited at Trellis in Scotland and illustrated a book written about his work at Southton Smallholding – a small farm specializing in social inclusion that employs people with learning and mental health issues.

Recently, David’s work was chosen, along with four other artists, to be included in an exhibition at the Armadillo in Glasgow at the 2019 International Conference of the International Association for the Scientific Study of Intellectual Disabilities and Development (IASSIDD).

Printer Shiela Roberts with David

The same work should be exhibited again at Project Ability in Glasgow from February 29 to April 11.

Iain believes that David’s approach and attitude are beneficial for his work as a photographer.

He said, “There are quite a few portraits in the exhibit because David is very sociable and people don’t tend him, so he gets very good photos with them and that is one of his skills .

“He also likes the outdoors, so he does a lot of wildlife photography.”

The exhibition at the Goldfich Gallery in Comrie will take place from Saturday January 25 to February 1.

advertisement