Southeast Asian Games gold medalists Abby Arevalo and Nicole Abelar will lead a cracking group of locals who will compete against a host of foreign aces at the posh Manila Golf Club in Forbes Park, Makati City on February 18.

Arevalo, who won gold at the women’s team event, and Abelar will compete against a foreign field, the numbers of which have been broken down after several golfers decided to skip the event for fear of the COVID 19 outbreak. However, the organizing women’s golf association of the Philippines said the field will continue to be spiced with solid opposition from abroad as bets from Japan, Australia, Indonesia and the United States, led by Kristin Oberiano, will join in the hunt for the prestigious women’s crown.

Foreign golfers hope to break the expected dominance of Filipino women at the event sponsored by San Miguel Corp., Diamond Motors, Sunsports and Eva Air.

Eagle Ace Superal, Sophia Blanco, Junia Gabasa, Arnie Taguines and young Rianne Malixi also compete for the crown of the tournament, which is also supported by Globe, Cherrylume, Courbé and the National Golf Association of the Philippines.

Others in the group include Sam Dizon, Rhea Langamin, Mafy Singson, Martina Miñoza and Grace Quintanilla, as well as the Japanese Airi Mitsuhashi and the Australian Angela Enqi and Gabrielle Beohm.

Other foreign bets include Charlotte Huynh, Prescilla Keogh, Dierdre Horan, Gillian Tidey and Susan Lomax from Australia, Cynthia Birch and Suzette Kirchner from the USA, Indonesian Rita Horan, Teresita Blair from Guam, Japanese Katsuko Blalock and Wynnie Sim from Singapore.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, please contact us.