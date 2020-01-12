advertisement

Connacht 7 Toulouse 21

Connacht went out of his way to keep hope for the Champions Cup alive, but it was never enough against the French champions to show their strengths again in this season’s Champions Cup.

It was Toulouse’s strength that more than any other flair ensured that they continued their leadership in Pool Five. Connacht simply could not secure enough ball in the first half, was not a real threat of attack until the last 20 minutes and outside the crowds they could not gain the upper hand for a longer period.

advertisement

“We showed a lot of intent, our energy was good, but our execution was not good enough,” said Connacht coach Andy Friend.

So there is no fairytale result against the French champions and no quarter-finals, but Connacht is now traveling to France to play the last game against Montpellier.

Written off before the game, Connacht always fought against the French aristocrats, who performed professionally with strength and power and survived two yellow and one red card. It won’t worry them too much that they haven’t received a bonus on the fourth try.

Connacht had a good start in the wind in the first half and scored the first goal in the 10th minute. He bet on a series of penalties that the French collected and resulted in the first of the two yellow cards. The pack had the upper hand as they headed for the line. Gavin Thornbury had secured the lineup before the pack entered Tom McCartney’s line. After the guests were punished again, referee Luke Pearce had no choice but to award a penalty for a 7-0 lead.

Connachts Tiernan O’Halloran tries to evade Pita Ahki from Toulouse. Photo: Morgan Treacy / Inpho

After that it was all Toulouse and finally they were rewarded. In the 20th minute there was a tie and a penalty was used after Bundee Aki was dismissed after the breakdown. As expected, the French pack produced a number of drives for the line, and despite Connacht’s best defense efforts, the former All Black Jerome Kaino got the try after referring the TMO to a double move.

There were many anxious moments for Connacht afterwards when they tried to get their hands on the ball. Lock Florian Verhaeghe could have scored a goal after scoring a Carty equalizer, but he fingered the ball with a broken line while Stephen Kerins also slapped the ball out of his hand to clear.

Connacht struggled with its exits and consequently found itself on its own line to defend a scrum from Toulouse, but Tienan O’Halloran’s great defense prevented a goal for Ramos full-back and produced the perfect jackal for sales and to win the immediate danger.

It was a big blow for the French team when Connacht regained the initiative, supported by a spark of genius from Carty who used the Gaelic style to keep the momentum going.

However, the stalemate was broken in the 39th minute – a change from Kaino on his own 10-meter line led to an attempt at the other end – when the hooker Julian Marchand came from a narrow traffic jam to the 7:14 lead.

Toulouse started the second half and was content to go through the phases and topple when the opportunity arose. An attempt to release Carty was charged within five minutes, giving former Connacht player Pita Ahki the easiest hit. Ramos extended the leadership of Toulouse to 21-7.

Connacht kept her hopes alive – a wonderful break from Carty gave Boyle space, and the Flanker stormed through, but was barely held on to the finish line. The home team was back in a few minutes, attacking the French line, but Toulouse’s defense remained solid on a disappointing evening for the Irish team.

Connacht: T. O’Halloran, N. Adeolokun, B. Aki, P. Robb, M. Healy, J. Carty, S. Kerins, P. McAllister, T. McCartney, F. Bealham, U. Dillane, G. Thornbury , P. Boyle, C. Fainga’a, J. Butler (c). replacement: D Heffernan, D Buckley for McAllister (57 m), D Robertson-McCoy for Bealham (52 ​​m), J Maksymiw for Dillane (HIA), E McKeon, C Blade for Kerins, D Horwitz, J Porch for Adeolokun ( 67 m). Yellow card: 16-26 m from Fainga

Toulouse: T Ramos, A Bonneval, S. Guitoune, P. Ahki, C. Kolbe, Z Holmes, A. Dupont, C. Castets, J. Marchand, C. Faumuina, F. Verhaeghe, J. Tekori, R. Elstadt, J. Kaino (c), S. Tolofua. replacement: P Mauvaka for Marchand, R Neti for Castets, D Aldegheri for Fauuina (every 50 m), S Bézy for Dupont, R Arnold for Verhagghe, Y Huget for Bonneval (63), A Placines for Tolofua (68), R Ntamack for Ahki (76). yellow cards: J. Tekori (11-21), Huget (71). Red card: Zack Holmes (73).

Referee: Luke Pearce (England)

advertisement