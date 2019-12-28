advertisement

We all know that we must exercise regularly. We know many of the benefits, we know the risks of being seated, and most of us do our best to get some physical activity when possible. Now a new study suggests that regular exercise could actually help prevent seven different types of cancer.

The study, published in the Journal of Oncology, contained information from 9 cohort studies and data on 755,459 individuals ranging in age from 32 to 91 years old. The researchers cracked the figures, including self-reported training rates and cancer cases over a period of just over 10 years, and some very interesting trends began to emerge.

The study shows that individuals who receive at least the recommended amount of physical activity see reduced rates of seven different cancers. The cancer types that experienced noticeable deterioration included colon, breast, kidney, myeloma, liver, endometrium and non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

The benefits were not lower overall, since eight of the other types of cancer the researchers did not see a significant decrease in people who exercised regularly. Nevertheless, the results are considerable, with up to 10% lower risk of breast cancer and up to 27% lower risk of liver cancer in people who exercise.

It is also worth noting that, depending on the type of cancer, individuals saw a reduced risk with the recommended amount of exercise, while others saw benefits with training amounts that were considerably higher. The recommended amount of exercise for an adult is about 2 and a half hours, with moderate intensity, per week, according to health experts in the United States.

It is also important to note that the study cannot conclusively say that the exercise itself is what causes a reduced number of certain cancers. It is of course possible that exercise-related improvements to a person’s health are responsible for the cancer-limiting effects.

Anyway, this is just another reason to make exercise a regular part of your routine.

Image source: Pius Koller / imageBROKER / REX / Shutterstock

