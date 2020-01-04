advertisement

If you want to keep the resolution of your New Year and get in better shape, you have to concentrate on two things. First, you have to eat better. And second, you need to practice more. Amazon has a huge one-day sale that will help you tackle the latest problem, and offers some of the lowest prices we’ve seen on popular Sunny Health training equipment. You’ll find best-selling exercise bikes from $ 239, a rower for just $ 166, elliptical trainers from $ 250, and a great treadmill with magnetic resistance for just $ 326.

Here is the main sales page, so you can see all offers:

“Summary =” “rank =” “award =” “]

advertisement

And here are the individual deals that are included in this one-day sale:

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

.

advertisement