advertisement

In the event that you don’t want to progress anymore

HONOLULU, HI (AP) – A helicopter with seven people on board disappeared in Hawaii on Thursday evening, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The owner of the helicopter contacted the coast guard about 45 minutes after the plane returned from a tour of the Na Pali coast in Kauai. The helicopter has electronic tracking, but no signals were received, the local time said late Thursday.

advertisement

The helicopter carried a pilot and six passengers, two of whom were considered minors.

“The weather conditions are challenging,” said Petty Officer Robert Cox (1st Class), Coast Guard Joint Rescue Coordination Center in Honolulu. “We trained crews who respond and look for clues about the helicopter and those on board.”

According to the publication, clouds and rain at the crime scene have a visibility of 6.4 kilometers and wind speeds of 45 km / h. The weather forecast on Friday predicted wind speeds of around 37 km / h.

Observers directed the launch of a helicopter and crew from the Coast Guard’s Barbers Point Air Station and coordinated additional support from U.S. Navy Helicopter Strike Squadron 37 at Kaneohe Bay. A Coast Guard cutter and crew were also launched from the home port in Honolulu. Further searches with a search and rescue aircraft as well as crew and fresh helicopter crew were planned for the first light if necessary.

According to the publication, helicopter tours are common across Kauai Island, much of which is a state park.

advertisement