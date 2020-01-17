advertisement

UNEB publishes PLE 2019 exams (PHOTO / Screenshot)

KAMPALA – The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) has blocked the online option for verifying the results of the 2019 primary school leaving exams (PLE) which were published on January 17, 2020 at the Kampala Parents School.

The results were published by the Minister of Education, Janet Museveni.

Sources told us that UNEB closed the platform after pressure from telecommunications companies MTN Uganda and Uganda who were hired to publish the results to students via Mobile SMS.

UNEB blocked PLE online results portal after pressure from telecommunications companies (PHOTO / Screengrab)

For this purpose, the portal remained unavailable and the Executive Secretary of UNEB, Mr. Daniel Odongo, has since advised parents and their students to use SMS services on mobile networks which will instantly display the results of candidates on their mobile stations.

He said the results will also be uploaded to the school portals.

He also asked district and municipal school inspectors to collect hard copies of the results from the UNEB offices in Ntinda from Friday, January 17, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

Instructions for obtaining PLE 2019 results by SMS

To access the service, he said that a user should simply send an SMS from a mobile phone to code number 6600 on Airtel Uganda or MTN Uganda.

To build a valid SMS, users must enter a prescribed keyword followed by their index number and send the SMS to 6600.

The user should then instantly receive their exam results or registration details.

Each SMS sent to the 6600 is billed UGX. 500 on the Airtel and MTN networks, therefore, users need to make sure they have enough credit on their phones.

Access messages

PLE type

Leave space

Type the full index number

Send to 6600

How to check the results on the Internet?

Usually applicants would go to their web browser, type ereg.uneb.ac.ug/results.

In the form, they would enter the candidate’s index number and click on SEARCH.

A page containing the candidate’s results would load.

But that it has since been blocked

